John Legend's Manager Recalls 'Terrifying Situation' She Was Put in While Attending One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties: 'How Many Women Had Experiences Similar to Mine?'

“I was a recent college graduate and it was hard not to be overwhelmed by the slew of boldface names onboard. But the sheen of the situation wore off quickly. I thought,” she said in the article titled "The Music Industry Is Toxic. After P. Diddy, We Can Clean It Up." “I was being shown to the disco room when I was directed into a bedroom by a man who seemed to be an associate of the party’s host, Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs.”

The music executive noted that she did not know the man, nor does she know if he was connected to the rapper, 54, who now sits in jail in Brooklyn after being arrested for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September.