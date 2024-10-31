John Legend's Manager Recalls 'Terrifying Situation' She Was Put in While Attending One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties: 'How Many Women Had Experiences Similar to Mine?'
John Legend’s manager has come forward with a shocking story from her time at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous parties.
In a new article published by The New York Times on Thursday, October 31, the “All of Me” singer’s longtime employee Ty Stiklorius shared her personal story from attending one of Combs’ New Year’s Eve yacht parties in St. Barts about 30 years ago.
“I was a recent college graduate and it was hard not to be overwhelmed by the slew of boldface names onboard. But the sheen of the situation wore off quickly. I thought,” she said in the article titled "The Music Industry Is Toxic. After P. Diddy, We Can Clean It Up." “I was being shown to the disco room when I was directed into a bedroom by a man who seemed to be an associate of the party’s host, Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs.”
The music executive noted that she did not know the man, nor does she know if he was connected to the rapper, 54, who now sits in jail in Brooklyn after being arrested for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September.
“To this day, I can’t remember how I managed to talk my way out of that terrifying situation,” she penned. “Perhaps my nervous babbling — ‘My brother’s on this boat, and he’s probably looking for me!’ — convinced him to unlock the bedroom door and let me go."
At the time, Stiklorius did not think much of the situation, noting she assumed it was “just one guy behaving badly at a drunken party.”
Stiklorius has since reflected on how this likely happened to many women in the industry, but she was lucky to have gotten herself out when she did.
“How many other women had early experiences similar to mine and abandoned their ambition to be artists — let alone recording engineers, producers or executives?” she wondered. “How many women were coerced, abused, assaulted and silenced on their way to their dreams — trapped by men who controlled access and who made us believe that the key to the kingdom was a key card to their hotel room?”
Despite Stiklorius never coming into direct contact with Combs’ at the bash, over 100 alleged victims of the music mogul have come forward with stories of his abuse. Combs and his legal team insist he is innocent, as the accusations against him continue to mount.
“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” the Grammy winner’s legal mind Marc Agnifilo shared after he was charged. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”
Agnifilo continued: “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”