Jennifer Lopez Is 'Ignoring All Questions' About Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Source Claims: 'She Can't Ignore the Anxiety That Comes Every Time His Name Is Mentioned'
Jennifer Lopez is far from thrilled to have been connected to ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs as the disgraced music producer sits in jail and awaits his May 2025 trafficking trial, according to a source.
The "On the Floor" singer — who dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001 — has been avoiding public conversations surrounding Combs' supposed involvement in s-- trafficking, prostitution and the multiple civil suits accusing him of sexual assault since his September arrest.
"It’s no secret they had a very volatile relationship, but she doesn’t want to talk about it and is desperately hoping it will all just go away," a source spilled to a news outlet.
"Jennifer is ignoring all questions about Diddy, but she can’t ignore the anxiety that comes every time his name is mentioned," the source added. "She’s at the point now where she’s getting PTSD over it. She’s terrified where this will all end as far as her involvement goes. It’s likely she’ll be formally interrogated."
Combs was arrested on September 16 in connection with a federal human trafficking investigation. On September 17, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
- Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Staffer Insists Star Shouldn't Be Dragged Into Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Criminal Misdeeds': 'She Did Not Have Any Idea'
- Jennifer Lopez Abruptly Ends Autograph Signing After Fan Asks About Her Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Allegations
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Friend Called Jennifer Lopez a 'Disloyal B----' in 2002 Interview That Resurfaces After Rapper's Arrest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite some speculation that Lopez may have known about or was otherwise involved in the hip hop artist's alleged misdeeds, according to Thea de Sousa — who worked with Lopez on Maid in Manhattan — the pop star was not aware of any crimes.
"If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy," de Sousa claimed. "She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn't a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts [women] and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life."
As OK! previously reported, Combs has been fighting to be granted in-home detention on a $50 million bond since his arrest. He was denied bail twice in September on the grounds that he is considered a flight risk and a potential danger to the public.
Earlier this month, his attempt to be granted bail was shot down for a third time. He is expected to remain behind bars through his 2025 trial.
The sources spoke with the National Enquirer about Lopez and Combs' past relationship.