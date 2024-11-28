Jennifer Lopez Is 'Ignoring All Questions' About Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Source Claims: 'She Can't Ignore the Anxiety That Comes Every Time His Name Is Mentioned'

Despite some speculation that Lopez may have known about or was otherwise involved in the hip hop artist's alleged misdeeds, according to Thea de Sousa — who worked with Lopez on Maid in Manhattan — the pop star was not aware of any crimes.

"If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy," de Sousa claimed. "She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn't a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts [women] and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life."