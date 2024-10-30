Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez's Spat Caught on Camera: Photos of the Former Flames' Heated Fight Resurfaces Amid Rapper's Scandal

The newly surfaced photos show Lopez, then 31 years old, scolding Combs in the midst of the celebration.

Their alleged fight unfolded following the couple's attendance at the MTV VMAs, where Lopez received the Best Dance Video award. The afterparty, co-hosted by rappers Eminem and Dr. Dre, attracted A-list celebrities, including Jay Z, Ben Stiller and Ice T. Magician David Blaine entertained guests with card tricks, while Combs was seen pouring expensive champagne and engaging in lively conversation with fellow attendees.

Witnesses recall the dispute ending with Combs abruptly leaving the party accompanied by his entourage and a group of girls.