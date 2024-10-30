Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez's Spat Caught on Camera: Photos of the Former Flames' Heated Fight Resurfaces Amid Rapper's Scandal
Images of an argument between disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Jennifer Lopez during a star-studded afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs have surfaced amid the rapper's ongoing legal troubles.
The altercation took place at the now-defunct Lotus nightclub on the same night Combs allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.
The newly surfaced photos show Lopez, then 31 years old, scolding Combs in the midst of the celebration.
Their alleged fight unfolded following the couple's attendance at the MTV VMAs, where Lopez received the Best Dance Video award. The afterparty, co-hosted by rappers Eminem and Dr. Dre, attracted A-list celebrities, including Jay Z, Ben Stiller and Ice T. Magician David Blaine entertained guests with card tricks, while Combs was seen pouring expensive champagne and engaging in lively conversation with fellow attendees.
Witnesses recall the dispute ending with Combs abruptly leaving the party accompanied by his entourage and a group of girls.
These images coincide with a recent lawsuit accusing Combs of sexually assaulting a young girl on the same night.
The plaintiff, a 13-year-old at the time, alleges that Combs and an unidentified male celebrity were involved in the assault. Lopez is not implicated in the legal action.
Combs has vehemently denied the accusations through his legal representation, labeling the allegations as nothing more publicity stunts.
The lawsuit, filed by the victim's attorney, Tony Buzbee, describes the harrowing ordeal the girl allegedly faced after being taken to a secluded house following the VMA afterparty.
She reported encountering widespread drug use and the presence of numerous celebrities at the residence.
Buzbee, who has recently filed a series of lawsuits on behalf of alleged Diddy victims, is seeking reparations for them.
As OK! previously reported, Diddy is currently incarcerated in federal prison in Brooklyn on separate s-- trafficking charges and is awaiting trial.
Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky initially denied him bail, arguing there was no guarantee that Combs would appear in court. He labeled the disgraced rapper a "danger" and a "flight risk."
Diddy's legal team responded: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."