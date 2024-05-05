OK Magazine
'Narcissistic Behavior': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slammed for Sharing Video About Staying 'Steady in the Storm' Amid Federal Investigation

May 5 2024, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems to think he can weather the storm the feds have against him.

On Saturday, May 4, the music producer — whose L.A. and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security in March due to his alleged involvement in sexual assault and sexual trafficking — was slammed by followers after posting a video about getting through tough times.

The clip began with a camera moving down a white hallway as the narrator said, "Not hysterical. Not frantic. Not anxious. Not fretful.”

The footage then showed Combs standing with a circle of people, who seem to be praying together before concluding with a shot of Combs with his arms out in the wind.

"But steady in the storm. Looks bad, looks tough, but remains steady in the storm," the narration stated.

In response to the cryptic video, the potential criminal was ruthlessly bashed.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs in under investigation for alleged sexual trafficking and sexual assault.

“OK Epstein calm down,” one person penned, referencing Jefferey Epstein — who was facing 45 years in jail for the s-- trafficking of minors before he committed suicide.

“Narcissistic behavior,” another person said of the upload, while a third added, “Sometimes we create our own ‘storms’ and then get mad when it rains.”

“Man’s still posting like nothing’s wrong 😂,” someone else noted, as a fifth individual claimed, “C’mon Diddy bro. You are not getting outta this. YOU ARE FINISHED!!”

Despite the many allegations against him, some famous friends still seemingly support the 54-year-old, including Nick Cannon, who penned, “🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex Cassie accused him of rape.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs
As OK! previously reported, trouble began for the musician after multiple women came forward claiming he raped them, included his ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against him.

After settling the legal battle with Ventura, Combs homes were searched by homeland security on March 25.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," a rep said at the time.

The feds raided Sean 'Diddy' Combs homes on March 25.

Those around Combs are now apparently having doubts that the rapper is innocent.

"Diddy’s friends and neighbors on both coasts are questioning what he did behind closed doors to warrant such an aggressive raid," a source dished to In Touch. "There’s talk of assaults, trafficking and torture chambers."

"He allegedly had a 24/7 armed security detail patrolling his properties, which begs the question: What is Diddy hiding?" the insider continued. "The feds broke into safes, tore through walk-in closets filled with designer clothes — everything was scattered in search of evidence."

"No one knows for sure what went on in his homes — not yet, anyway — but Cassie’s filing definitely opened up a Pandora’s box," the source added.

