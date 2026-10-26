Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Low-Security Prison Following His Transfer

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Where Has Sean 'Diddy' Combs Been Transferred?

Source: MEGA; Federal Bureau of Prisons Sean 'Diddy' Combs was transferred to a new prison in Pennsylvania.

Combs was transferred from New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix to the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Penn., on the morning of October 16, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed. The "I'll Be Missing You" singer's new prison is also classified as a low-security facility, although it houses a significantly smaller inmate population of approximately 1,000 inmates, compared to around 4,000 at Fort Dix. In a statement obtained by OK!, Combs' representative, Juda S. Engelmayer, expressed appreciation for the Bureau of Prisons' attention to the rapper's safety and security. "We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously," the representative said. "His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP's specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind. We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Sean 'Diddy' Combs Moved to a New Prison?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs' current release date is March 2, 2028.

While neither the Bureau of Prisons nor Combs' representative disclosed the specific reason for the transfer, the move came after the record producer reportedly sustained a head injury during an alleged attack by a fellow inmate. Meanwhile, an NBC News report cited that his purported VIP treatment may have sparked the confrontation. The news outlet previously revealed Combs had access to cellphones, alcohol and other prohibited items while incarcerated at Fort Dix. He was also accused of paying fellow inmates to prepare his meals, make his bed, clean his living quarters and provide Chinese-style massages. "This is not some normal s--- you see in jail. This is some rich s---," one man alleged. "It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."

What Are the Living Conditions Inside the Facility?

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was previously incarcerated at New Jersey Prison FCI Fort Dix.