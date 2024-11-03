'Tensions Are Skyrocketing': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family Feuding Over Disgraced Rapper's $400 Million Empire

Since his arrest, the producer has also been hit with multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, making death threats and drugging alleged victims. Most recently, a court filing claimed he drugged and raped a 10-year-old boy who had visited him for an audition in 2005.

The alleged victim — only identified in the lawsuit as John Doe — said he began feeling "funny" after he drank a soda that one of Diddy's staffers had given him after the audition. The court documents further alleged the artist had asked him how badly he wanted to be successful in music and warned him "you have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes," before allegedly forcing him to perform oral s-- on him.

John Doe alleged he passed out soon after, but awoke with his pants unbuttoned, leading him to believe that he'd been raped.