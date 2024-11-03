'Tensions Are Skyrocketing': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family Feuding Over Disgraced Rapper's $400 Million Empire
Sean "Diddy" Combs is stuck behind bars as he awaits his May 2025 human trafficking trial, but according to a source, things are falling apart back home — particularly when it comes to the disgraced music producer's mother, Janice, and his 26-year-old son, Christian.
A source spilled both Janice and her 26-year-old grandson think they should be the ones to run the rapper's $400 million empire while he sits in jail.
"Janice thinks she’s the best person to step in. But Diddy’s son is just as determined to take the reins," a source dished to a news outlet. "It’s become a full-on showdown, and tensions are skyrocketing!"
Another insider added, "It’s like a real-life Godfather situation!"
As OK! previously reported, federal agents raided Combs' properties in Miami and Los Angeles in March while investigating an ongoing human trafficking case. Aside from confiscating a number of electronic devices from the homes, drugs, weapons and around 1,000 bottles of baby oil were also discovered.
Combs was arrested in New York on September 16, and on September 17, he was charged with of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Since his arrest, the producer has also been hit with multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, making death threats and drugging alleged victims. Most recently, a court filing claimed he drugged and raped a 10-year-old boy who had visited him for an audition in 2005.
The alleged victim — only identified in the lawsuit as John Doe — said he began feeling "funny" after he drank a soda that one of Diddy's staffers had given him after the audition. The court documents further alleged the artist had asked him how badly he wanted to be successful in music and warned him "you have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes," before allegedly forcing him to perform oral s-- on him.
John Doe alleged he passed out soon after, but awoke with his pants unbuttoned, leading him to believe that he'd been raped.
However, Diddy's lawyers continue to claim their client is innocent and the rampant allegations against him are nothing more than ploys for money and public attention.
"The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number," the statement read. "As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false."
The source told In Touch Diddy's mother and son were fighting for control of his empire.