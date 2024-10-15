or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wishes 2-Year-Old Daughter Love 'Happy Birthday' From Behind Bars as He Awaits Trial

Photo of Sean Diddy Combs and daughter Love.
Source: MEGA;@DIDDY/INSTAGRAM

Sean 'Diddy' Combs shared a birthday tribute to Instagram from jail.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram to wish his daughter a happy birthday from jail.

"Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday, baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! ❤️🫶🏽Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you 🎂🎉🎈," he wrote on Tuesday, October 15.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs wishes daughter love happy birthday jail trial
Source: MEGA;@DIDDY/INSTAGRAM

Love Combs is two yeas old.

Combs' welcomed his seventh child in December 2022. Her birth certificate stated her mother was named Dana Tran, though little is known about her and he's never publicly confirmed he had a relationship with her.

Aside from Love, who just turned two years old, the music producer also shares kids Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian "King" Combs, 26, as well as daughters Chance Combs, 18, and 17-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs with other partners.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs wishes daughter love happy birthday jail trial
Source: @DIDDY/INSTAGRAM

Love Combs' mother is Dana Tran.

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper's social media update comes roughly one month after he was taken into police custody in connection with a federal human trafficking investigation. He was arrested on September 16 and was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution later that week.

Combs' lawyers requested he be granted in-home detention on $50 million bail, but they were denied twice by separate judges on the grounds that he is allegedly a "danger" and a flight-risk.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs wishes daughter love happy birthday jail trial
Source: @DIDDY/INSTAGRAM

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on trafficking charges in September.

Article continues below advertisement

Since his arrest, he's been hit by several bombshell lawsuits filed by men and women who claimed Combs had raped them.

One court filing alleged Combs orally sexually assaulted a man in a Macy's department store stockroom and later threatened to kill him. Another man accused the artist of drugging and sodomizing him in a van outside of one of his White Parties in 2006.

Earlier this month, a woman sued Combs for allegedly sexually assaulting her and a friend after he invited her to his Manhattan hotel room for an "exclusive party" in 2004. The legal filing also alleged the rapper threatened to "have them both killed."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs accused raping victims threatening have them killed
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will remain in prison until his trial date in May 2025.

Combs' legal team immediately denied the claims put forth in the various lawsuits.

On October 14, they released a statement that read: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

His trial date is set for May 2025.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.