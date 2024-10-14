or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping Victims and 'Threatening to Have Them Killed' in Bombshell Lawsuits

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new rape allegations in four additional lawsuits.

Oct. 14 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Several men and women claiming to have been victims of Sean "Diddy" Combs filed shocking new lawsuits that described the disgraced music producer allegedly attacking them and then threatening to have them murdered.

One woman — who chose not to be named — said she was raped by Combs in 2004 when she was only 19 years old.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on human trafficking and racketeering charges in September.

The woman alleged she was initially with Combs for a photo shoot, but was later invited to his Manhattan hotel room for a "more exclusive party," during which she and a friend were both reportedly taken to a "separate room" away from the "main party" and sexually assaulted, according to court documents obtained on Monday, October 14.

She claimed the rapper then "threatened to have them both killed."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was notorious for throwing celeb-filled parties throughout his career.

A second court filing detailed an unnamed man who alleged he'd been orally sexually assaulted by Combs in a Macy's department store stockroom. The filing stated that the producer was accompanied by two bodyguards, who allegedly also threatened to "kill" him throughout the incident.

Another man, whose identity also remains unknown, alleged Combs drugged and sodomized him in a vehicle parked outside of one of his White Parties that took place in 2006. The man claimed he pleaded for help, but Combs ignored him and allegedly told him he would "be alright."

Two men accused the music producer of sexually assaulting them in the new lawsuits.

In a fourth lawsuit obtained by Page Six, a woman accused Combs of raping her at a 1995 event promoting a Biggie Smalls music video. She said that before he allegedly sexually assaulted her, he "violently struck her, slamming her head against a wall."

As OK! previously reported, Combs' properties in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents in March in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation. Four months later, Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was denied bail at least twice.

Combs was denied bail twice as a potential flight risk and a "danger" to others. He is set to remain behind bars until his May 2025 trial.

At a recent hearing, his mom, Janice Combs, as well as six of his seven kids appeared in court to support the rapper, including sons Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian "King" Combs, 26, as well as daughters Chance Combs, 18, and 17-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs.

