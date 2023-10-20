Sean Hannity Was 'Consumed' With Trying to Outshine Tucker Carlson, Mitt Romney Claims: 'An Everyday Effort'
McKay Coppins' upcoming book Romney: A Reckoning is publicizing some of Mitt Romney's private conversations.
In one leaked excerpt of the tome — which releases on Tuesday, October 24 — he mentioned Sean Hannity, who he believed was always pitting himself against Tucker Carlson.
"I can only imagine that Sean is consumed with Tucker Carlson being ahead of him, and his everyday effort is to find ways to reclaim the throne as the most-watched," Romney allegedly said of the Fox News stars.
"He's in the same vein as Tucker. Just not as effective as Tucker," the senator added. "Tucker's smart."
Hannity also had an opinion on Romney, especially after the latter criticized Donald Trump.
According to the book, Hannity told Romney, "You're just doing this because you want to get praise on MSNBC!"
When reached for comment, a Fox News spokesman told Business Insider that Hannity "only wished the best for the soon to be former senator."
"It's very clear losing the presidency has turned Mitt into a small, angry, and very bitter man," Hannity added himself. "It's sad to see."
As OK! reported, an insider claimed Romney almost teamed up with Oprah Winfrey in the 2020 election, as the TV personality wanted to "save the country" from Trump being reelected. However, someone else said Winfrey was never serious, which falls in line with her 2018 comments, when she admitted she never saw herself in the Oval Office.
"I had a lot of wealthy men calling, telling me that they would run my campaign and raise $1 billion for me," she spilled at the time. "If I was considering a run, I would probably take myself out of the role of journalist or conversationalist."
- Oprah Winfrey Considered Teaming Up with Mitt Romney for a 2020 Presidential Run to 'Save the Country' From Donald Trump: Report
- Tucker Carlson Admits He 'Passionately' Hates Donald Trump In Private Text Message To Colleague, Court Filing Reveals
- Donald Trump Calls Out Rupert Murdoch and the 'Rapidly Disintegrating Fox News' for 'Promoting' Ron DeSantis
"I do feel that I have a responsibility, as a person who has a big voice in this country, to use it to promote justice and kindness and goodwill in the world," Winfrey continued. "But it has never felt to me that that was supposed to be political."
Meanwhile, Coppas' book also claimed that Romney nearly took the position of Secretary of State under Trump's reign despite their pass tiffs.
Romney allegedly laid out four conditions for accepting the job: a standing weekly meeting with the president, control of all foreign policy decisions, the ability to select his own deputies and veto power over ambassadorial appointments.
Trump agreed, but Vice President Mike Pence urged him to retract his criticisms of the businessman first — something Romney said he wouldn't do since it would make him seem easily suggestible.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In addition, Romney realized that Trump did not care about the sincerity of the retraction but instead, wanted a show show of subjugation.