Oprah Winfrey Considered Teaming Up with Mitt Romney for a 2020 Presidential Run to 'Save the Country' From Donald Trump: Report
Oprah Winfrey reportedly considered running for president in an effort to keep Donald Trump out of the White House.
In Romney: A Reckoning by McKay Coppins, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24, the author wrote that the beloved media mogul allegedly asked Mitt Romney if he would be interested in teaming up for a 2020 presidential run to "save the country" from Trump, according to sources.
Coppins wrote that Romney didn't think that it was a good idea and that it could potentially help Trump win the election. However, a separate source claimed that Winfrey was never actually serious about running for office.
This appeared to be backed up by the talk show host's prior comments during a 2018 appearance on 60 Minutes Overtime, when Winfrey admitted that the role of POTUS just wasn't for her.
"I had a lot of wealthy men calling, telling me that they would run my campaign and raise $1 billion for me," she said at the time. "If I was considering a run, I would probably take myself out of the role of journalist or conversationalist."
"I do feel that I have a responsibility, as a person who has a big voice in this country, to use it to promote justice and kindness and goodwill in the world," she continued. "But it has never felt to me that that was supposed to be political."
"I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it's just not in my spirit," she added. "It's not in my DNA."
As for Romney, the Republican senator ran for president in 2012, but lost to President Barack Obama.
On Wednesday, September 16, he confirmed he would not be participating in the 2024 presidential election against Trump.
"The times we’re living in redemand the next generation step up and express their point of view and to make the decisions that will shape American politics over the coming century," he said at a conference that took place at the Capitol, noting that baby boomers were "not the right ones to be making the decisions for tomorrow."
Axios reported the sources' comments about Winfrey's supposed pitch to Romney.