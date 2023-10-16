Oprah Winfrey Considered Teaming Up with Mitt Romney for a 2020 Presidential Run to 'Save the Country' From Donald Trump: Report

Oprah Winfrey reportedly considered running for president in an effort to keep Donald Trump out of the White House.

In Romney: A Reckoning by McKay Coppins, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24, the author wrote that the beloved media mogul allegedly asked Mitt Romney if he would be interested in teaming up for a 2020 presidential run to "save the country" from Trump, according to sources.