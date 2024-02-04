Selena Gomez Refuses to 'Hide Her Body' as Boyfriend Benny Blanco Makes Her 'Feel Extremely Confident'
Did Selena Gomez find The One?
According to a source, the pop star’s self-esteem has skyrocketed ever since she started her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco.
“Selena is in a much better place now,” the insider said of the actress, who has struggled with her mental health throughout her life.
The singer, whose weight has allegedly fluctuated over the years due to medical treatments, has finally started to feel comfortable in her own skin.
“Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body,” they explained.
Gomez is “no longer hung up on what other people think about her,” they source noted. “When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people’s opinions.”
“She would read online comments about herself in her teens and 20s and become so depressed,” they spilled.
Despite her tumultuous on-again, off-again romance with ex Justin Bieber, Gomez recently raved about her new beau, who "treats me better than any human being on this planet.”
“Benny makes her feel extremely confident,” the insider concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Gomez debuted her relationship with the music producer on Instagram in December.
According to another confidant, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is "so proud to be with Benny," and "her family absolutely approves."
"Selena hasn’t been this happy with someone she’s dated in a really long time. They make an adorable couple," they added of the Only Murders in the Building lead.
"They both feel so good that it's all out there in the public," a separate source confessed, revealing Gomez finds Blanco to be "hysterical" and is happy he fits in well with her friends.
Despite her brood’s approval, some social media users left hateful comments about the pair. Gomez even clapped back at one person who claimed her relationship choices seem to reflect someone "who doesn't know themselves."
“I don’t think he’s a bad guy, but he clearly said things in the past to hurt her. You don’t need to stop talking to the guy, but forgive him to the point of dating. I think it’s too much, this is a lack of self-love," the troll wrote.
Gomez then replied: "Oh sweetheart. I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve/ I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing. Don’t feel free to grow with me just know I’m not going to be with a f----boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint."
