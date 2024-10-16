Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
Selena Gomez got more vulnerable than ever about dealing with her anxiety.
During an appearance at Wondermind's Mental Fitness Summit for World Mental Health Day on Thursday, October 10, the pop star, 32, candidly admitted she doesn't sleep in her own bedroom because it triggers difficult memories.
"I actually don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore, because I associate it with such a really dark time," she explained. "I am a very anxious person. It’s kind of like doomsday, and I think having a positive conversation with yourself, even if that sounds weird, it’s really impactful."
Gomez has been an open book when it comes to discussing her struggles with mental health, especially when dealing with her problems as a public figure. "Like before I step out of the car, and there’s going to be lots of noises and stuff — if that’s the case, I’m not saying that’s every day — but I have to breathe, and I have to say, ‘All of this is a gift, and I may not be in the mood for this, [but] every time I see someone and end up making them smile, [it] always just makes my day no matter how I’m feeling,'” the former Disney Channel star added.
The brunette beauty has benefited leaning on the ones who love her and want to keep her safe. "I don’t have a lot of people in my life, I know who my inner circle is,” Gomez revealed. "I have to talk things out. And I have a therapist too, but it’s also nice to have people around you who will just listen to you. There is a freedom in letting go of whatever it is that’s keeping you stuck and that lump in your throat."
The Only Murders in the Building star credited her mother, Mandy Teefey, with giving her the best advice on how to tackle these issues. "You know, my mom has always taught me that the noise is going to be there constantly, but it’s about finding that moment where I actually physically say, ‘No, I am a good person, I’m kind, I work really hard, and I’m grateful, and I love all the little things in life,’ and I need that reminder,” she said.
In Gomez's 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me, she revealed she had been diagnosed with psychosis and bipolar depression. "I didn’t want to leave my bed for years, and part of it was I wasn’t doing the work,” she said. “And you have to believe in yourself to do the work that will truly enlighten you a little bit," she noted.
Despite her hardships in life, the Wizards of Waverly place alum has found true bliss with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.
“Selena’s never been happier and she’s told everyone that he’s The One,” the insider gushed over the pair, who went public with their romance in December 2023. “Benny makes her feel like a queen every day. He’s everything she could want in a husband.”