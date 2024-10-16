Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'

"I actually don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore, because I associate it with such a really dark time," she explained. "I am a very anxious person. It’s kind of like doomsday, and I think having a positive conversation with yourself, even if that sounds weird, it’s really impactful."

Gomez has been an open book when it comes to discussing her struggles with mental health, especially when dealing with her problems as a public figure. "Like before I step out of the car, and there’s going to be lots of noises and stuff — if that’s the case, I’m not saying that’s every day — but I have to breathe, and I have to say, ‘All of this is a gift, and I may not be in the mood for this, [but] every time I see someone and end up making them smile, [it] always just makes my day no matter how I’m feeling,'” the former Disney Channel star added.