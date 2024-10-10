'You Are Not Alone': Selena Gomez Shares Advice to Those Who Are Struggling With Their Mental Health — Watch
Selena Gomez got candid with those going through some hard times.
On Wednesday, October 9, TikTok creator Remi Bader shared a video with the Disney alum, 32, where they discussed mental health.
“What is one thing you would say to someone who is struggling with their mental health?” Bader queried.
“I would say that you’re definitely not alone,” the brunette beauty, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, began. “I think right now we’re unfortunately in very dark times and I hope you find a place and a person. If you need to contact someone, I would highly suggest you seek help.”
The Wizards of Waverly Place actress continued: “Even if you want to get your story off your chest, talking about it in a video diary or sharing it with other people might help. I’m with you because I feel that feeling.”
In response to the touching message from the Emmy nominee — who released Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, detailing her mental health struggles in 2022 — fans gushed over candid comments.
“You’re a complete inspiration in every way,” one person stated, while another added, “Crying 😭 you can tell that was from her heart and her own experience ❤️.”
“Thank you for raising awareness and lending support. It’s so very important! ❤️,” a third person said, as a fourth noted, “Adore you, Selena. ❤️You’re all not alone for sure 💯.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though many supporters have been kind to Gomez for sharing her own challenges in the past, the Only Murders in the Building star has received her fair share of bullying for being so open about her personal life.
While recently attending a Women in Film dinner alongside her little sister, Gracie, Gomez clapped back at her haters.
“I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help and want help. That is not shameful,” the pop singer told the group.
“So yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar. F--- off!” she continued as the room erupted in cheers. “That’s what my life is. That’s who I am. I only want to be an advocate. That’s why I share, that’s why I like to be honest, because everyone is going through something.”
The celeb, who wore a white shirt and black blazer to the event, added, “I don’t have it all put together, I’m me, and that’s all I can be.”
She then turned to her younger sister, 11, saying, “Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person or that you aren’t kind because that is so cruel. Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book.”