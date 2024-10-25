or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Selena Gomez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Selena Gomez and Boyfriend Benny Blanco Pack on the PDA at Rare Impact Fund Benefit in L.A.: Photos

Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.
Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Rare Beauty; Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been publicly dating since December 2023.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Selena Gomez wants Benny Blanco to “Come & Get It.”

On Thursday, October 24, the pop star, 32, and the music producer, 36, packed on the PDA at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit in L.A.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez boyfriend benny blanco pack pda rare photos
Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Rare Beauty; Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco cozied up to one another at the charity event.

Article continues below advertisement

While the actress was hosting the star-studded charity event, she and her boo cuddled up for the camera in celebration.

In the images, Gomez — who donned a black one-shoulder gown and a brunette bob — smiled wide, as Blanco — who donned a navy suit and sparkling shirt — planted a kiss on her cheek.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple — who began publicly dating in December 2023 — was also spotted with their arms around each other as they giggled together.

In addition to posing alongside her lover, Gomez stunned with performers Karol G and Teddy Swims — who graced the stage at the event to raise money to support youth mental health.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez boyfriend benny blanco pack pda rare photos
Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Rare Beauty; Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have frequently shared their love for one another on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Gomez — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder — has been extremely candid about her mental health issues in the past.

On October 9, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared advice with those struggling with their mental well-being.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I would say that you’re definitely not alone,” Gomez began. “I think right now we’re unfortunately in very dark times and I hope you find a place and a person. If you need to contact someone, I would highly suggest you seek help.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress continued: “Even if you want to get your story off your chest, talking about it in a video diary or sharing it with other people might help. I’m with you because I feel that feeling.”

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez boyfriend benny blanco pack pda rare photos
Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Rare Beauty; Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez hosts the second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit supporting youth mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

On October 10, Gomez spoke about her personal experience with anxiety at the Wondermind's Mental Fitness Summit for World Mental Health Day.

"I actually don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore, because I associate it with such a really dark time," she admitted. "I am a very anxious person. It’s kind of like doomsday, and I think having a positive conversation with yourself, even if that sounds weird, it’s really impactful."

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez boyfriend benny blanco pack pda rare photos
Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Rare Beauty; Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Karol G and Teddy Swims performed at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit.

Gomez also shared how her fame has impacted her mental health.

"Like before I step out of the car, and there’s going to be lots of noises and stuff — if that’s the case, I’m not saying that’s every day — but I have to breathe, and I have to say, ‘All of this is a gift, and I may not be in the mood for this, [but] every time I see someone and end up making them smile, [it] always just makes my day no matter how I’m feeling,'” the Disney alum explained.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.