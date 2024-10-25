Selena Gomez and Boyfriend Benny Blanco Pack on the PDA at Rare Impact Fund Benefit in L.A.: Photos
Selena Gomez wants Benny Blanco to “Come & Get It.”
On Thursday, October 24, the pop star, 32, and the music producer, 36, packed on the PDA at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit in L.A.
While the actress was hosting the star-studded charity event, she and her boo cuddled up for the camera in celebration.
In the images, Gomez — who donned a black one-shoulder gown and a brunette bob — smiled wide, as Blanco — who donned a navy suit and sparkling shirt — planted a kiss on her cheek.
The couple — who began publicly dating in December 2023 — was also spotted with their arms around each other as they giggled together.
In addition to posing alongside her lover, Gomez stunned with performers Karol G and Teddy Swims — who graced the stage at the event to raise money to support youth mental health.
As OK! previously reported, Gomez — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder — has been extremely candid about her mental health issues in the past.
On October 9, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared advice with those struggling with their mental well-being.
“I would say that you’re definitely not alone,” Gomez began. “I think right now we’re unfortunately in very dark times and I hope you find a place and a person. If you need to contact someone, I would highly suggest you seek help.”
The Wizards of Waverly Place actress continued: “Even if you want to get your story off your chest, talking about it in a video diary or sharing it with other people might help. I’m with you because I feel that feeling.”
On October 10, Gomez spoke about her personal experience with anxiety at the Wondermind's Mental Fitness Summit for World Mental Health Day.
"I actually don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore, because I associate it with such a really dark time," she admitted. "I am a very anxious person. It’s kind of like doomsday, and I think having a positive conversation with yourself, even if that sounds weird, it’s really impactful."
Gomez also shared how her fame has impacted her mental health.
"Like before I step out of the car, and there’s going to be lots of noises and stuff — if that’s the case, I’m not saying that’s every day — but I have to breathe, and I have to say, ‘All of this is a gift, and I may not be in the mood for this, [but] every time I see someone and end up making them smile, [it] always just makes my day no matter how I’m feeling,'” the Disney alum explained.