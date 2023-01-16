Selena Gomez Claps Back At Body-Shamers After Attending The 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Enjoyed Myself During The Holidays'
Selena Gomez isn't letting her haters get the best of her.
The Wizards of Waverly Place actress shut down body-shamers on social media after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes for the first time, stunning in a strapless Valentino gown.
"I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," Gomez said in an Instagram Live last week after the Tuesday, January 10, event — where she was joined by her little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9.
GIRLS' NIGHT OUT! SELENA GOMEZ HITS THE GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET WITH LITTLE SISTER GRACIE
"Right?" the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, said as she turned to her younger sister, who was in the background of the video.
"But we don’t care," Gomez added as the sisters burst out laughing.
As OK! reported, Gomez took the Golden Globes carpet by storm in an eye-catching black velvet Valentino Haute Couture gown. The dress was completed with voluminous purple sleeves and a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline. Gomez wore her hair up in a high ponytail and accessorized with diamond drop earrings.
All in all, Gomez looked absolutely flawless.
Meanwhile, this wasn't the first time the Disney alum called out trolls for commenting on her body and appearance. Back in April 2022, Gomez clapped back at body-shamers via TikTok, declaring that being "skinny" wasn't worth missing out on her favorite foods because "people b**ch about [her weight] anyway."
"B**ch, I am perfect the way I am,” the brunette beauty quipped.
Trying to steer clear of all the haters out there, Gomez deleted her social media apps from her phone in 2019 because negative comments left her feeling "depressed," as she explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan at the time.
'PLOT TWIST!': HAILEY BIEBER & SELENA GOMEZ BREAK THE INTERNET WITH FRIENDLY REUNION PHOTOS
However, since returning to Instagram, Gomez has dropped several fun-filled snaps and carousels, including moments from the Golden Globes, as well as with new best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.
“Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” she cheekily captioned one mirror selfie carousel earlier this month.
As for her TikTok content, Gomez has been offering a candid glimpse into her lavish life — including more moments with Mr. and Mrs. Beckham.
Page Six reported on Gomez clapping back at trolls.