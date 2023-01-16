Selena Gomez Claps Back At Body-Shamers After Attending The 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Enjoyed Myself During The Holidays'

"I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," Gomez said in an Instagram Live last week after the Tuesday, January 10, event — where she was joined by her little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9.

GIRLS' NIGHT OUT! SELENA GOMEZ HITS THE GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET WITH LITTLE SISTER GRACIE

"Right?" the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, said as she turned to her younger sister, who was in the background of the video.

"But we don’t care," Gomez added as the sisters burst out laughing.