Eve Jobs Deletes Instagram After Drew Taggart's New Romance With Selena Gomez Is Revealed
Talk about timing! Eve Jobs deactivated her Instagram account after it was revealed that her ex-boyfriend Andrew "Drew" Taggart is dating Selena Gomez.
When searching for Jobs' account, a message pops up: "Sorry, this page isn't available."
Jobs, who is the daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, 24, and the Chainsmokers star, 33, started dating in 2022, but they split shortly after.
The breakup was "totally amicable," a source told Us Weekly, adding that they remain "friends."
They were both “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways," the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, the "Who Says" songstress, 30, and the DJ are now an item.
“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider claimed, adding that the pair are “very casual and low-key.”
As for how the duo spend their time, they love to "go bowling and to the movies," the source added.
The actress is "so affectionate" with the "Paris" crooner that she "can hardly keep her hands off him,” the insider noted of the new couple, who are “having a lot of fun together.”
Ever since Gomez — who has been previously linked to a slew of A-listers, including Niall Horan and Charlie Puth — split from The Weeknd in 2017, she has been private about her love life.
In May 2022, the brunette beauty poked fun at her relationship status.
“One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single — and I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance,” she said in her opening monologue. “Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it in the universe that I’m manifesting love. But at this point, I would take anyone.”
For his part, Taggart got candid about his previous trysts, as he announced he and bandmate Alex Pall previously had threesomes with fans.
“It’s been a long time,” Taggert confessed. “And it was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms."
"In Europe they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios,” he continued.