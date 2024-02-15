Selena Gomez's Cover Art for New Song Taken at Same Hotel as Britney Spears' 'Femme Fatale' Photoshoot After Rumored Tension
Coincidence or part of a plan?
On Thursday, February 15, Selena Gomez announced the February 22 release date of her new song, "Love On," via Instagram. And while fans were thrilled about the singer’s music update, some were quick to notice the cover art for the upcoming single appeared to have been taken at the exact same place as Britney Spears' 2011 Femme Fatale photoshoot.
While the stunning oceanfront scenery does make for the perfect background, the identical location raised eyebrows after previous whispers of rumored tension between the two.
In Gomez’s version, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress posed in a white robe, head towel, matching sunglasses and jewelry as she stood in front of a half-opened door.
Vintage pink curtains were drawn open and tucked away, while Gomez stared into the camera and leaned back against the wall.
Spears' 2011 album art used a more dulled down filter in comparison to Gomez’s vibrant picture, though it appeared the snaps were shot at the same place.
For Femme Fatale, Spears stood in a black polka dot bathing suit, and she similarly stared into the camera with her hand resting on the half-closed door.
Once realizing the connection, social media users theorized the mirror images could either be a hint at exciting news to come or a way for the A-list artists to squash any rumors of tension.
"Is this a hint at a future collaboration between the two?" a fan account for Gomez asked via X (formerly named Twitter), adding in a follow-up post: "Insiders say that the reference to Britney Spears Femme Fatale in the cover art for Selena Gomez's upcoming single 'Love On' is a hint at a surprise for the era. It's highly speculated that Britney is on the album and will make a surprise cameo in the video for 'Love On.'"
Suspicions about potential drama between the Only Murders in the Building star and the "Toxic" singer erupted after Spears seemingly shaded Gomez in both October 2022 and in the very same month last year.
"I wrote a new song !!! Hate you to like me !!!" Spears captioned an October 2023 Instagram post, dropping the name of an apparent new title that was seemingly a play on Gomez's hit "Lose You to Love Me."
"No beef with anyone … just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way !!! It's to accumulate interest by giving ego with my eyes closed because I hear important people do that these days 🎯😉," Spears claimed.
In October 2022, Spears was also accused of shading the Rare Beauty founder after appearing to call out Gomez's 2016 speech about not wanting "to see" young girls' "bodies" on Instagram while referencing the Disney Channel alum's 2020 music video for "Ice Cream" with Blackpink.
"They say 'This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!" Spears penned at the time.