Politics Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump's Close Relationship With Natalie Harp by Imagining How President Defends Her Constant Presence to Melania Source: MEGA Seth Meyers cracked a few jokes about Donald Trump and his aide Natalie Harp. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 29 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During his Monday, September 28, monologue, late-night comic Seth Meyers mocked President Donald Trump by imagining a hypothetical conversation where Trump tries to justify his close relationship with his personal assistant, Natalie Harp, to First Lady Melania Trump. Natalie serves as the president's executive assistant and is known for her proximity to him, famously traveling with a portable printer to provide positive news feeds and allegedly control the flow of information. The comedian, a frequent target of Donald's anger, used his platform on Late Night Wtih Seth Meyers to roast the president following a string of recent White House events, including a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Source: MEGA Seth Meyers imagined how Donald Trump would defend Natalie Harp to Melania Trump.

“Was it two days of meetings and then one day of you basking in the radiance of how much fun you had with your new best friend?” Seth joked after the POTUS heaped praise on the Chinese authoritarian president. “Melania’s probably so sick of hearing you talk about it.” Seth humored the audience by leaning into the relationship between Donald and Melania, mimicking how the president might awkwardly navigate explaining his constant companionship with a much younger female aide at home. "‘Mel!!! Mel, wasn’t that just like, the best two days ever?’” he said. “Do you think Xi likes me? NO! Not Natalie Harp! PRESIDENT XI. X, I.”

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Source: MEGA Natalie Harp was mocked on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' and 'Saturday Night Live.'

The host mocked Natalie ’s multi-tasking, saying as the faux POTUS, "‘You’re lucky I have Natalie, Mel. Do you want to open my umbrella? Do you want to print off little articles for me to read on your portable printer? I didn’t think so, Mel!’” Natalie's ubiquity was not only mocked on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, but, on September 28, after Donald made a high-profile Oval Office announcement regarding a $15 billion steel industry investment, official photos revealed her "lurking" in the background of the Oval Office with an intense grin, prompting commentators online to unfavorably liken her to a character out of a horror movie as they did on SNL.

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Natalie Harp Spent the Weekend With the POTUS

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp is known for feeding the president constant information.

Over the weekend, Natalie accompanied Donald on continuous campaign and leisure travel. While attending the Tennessee vs. Texas college football game on Saturday, photos went viral showing her holding up her laptop to an open-mouthed Donald in the stadium box. Observers pointed out that even at a sporting event, she was actively acting as his digital "human printer," filtering information for him.

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp recently attended a college football game with the president.