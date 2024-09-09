Shailene Woodley Defends Sharing Melania Trump's Statement After Ex-Prez Donald Was Shot at Pennsylvania Rally: 'I Only Posted the First Page'

Shailene Woodley is defending herself months after she posted Melania Trump's statement about her husband, Donald Trump, being shot at a rally earlier this summer.

"Oh my God. Literally, I read it and I was like, 'This is so beautiful.' I was in circles of people that I deeply respect…and many of them were saying, 'He missed! F------- assassin missed! Maybe it was a setup. Maybe it was a conspiracy.' I was going, 'Have we forgotten that two human lives were taken?' Two people died…I could not understand how people were speaking about something with such passion for death," the actress, 32, said in a new interview of why she shared the former first lady's statement.