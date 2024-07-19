Donald Trump's Would-Be Assassin Had Disturbing Obsession With Princess Kate Middleton, FBI Reveals

According to information revealed during a closed-door briefing between the FBI and U.S. politicians, Crooks had "scoped out the royals" and kept photos of the British beauty on his electronic devices.

The unsettling details of Crooks' fixation on the Duchess and the monarchy were brought to the attention of authorities after details of the meeting were leaked.

Kate was reportedly the only non-American in the group of people found in Crooks’ internet search history.

It is not yet clear why he was looking up the mother-of-three, who was seen at Wimbledon hours after the shooting.