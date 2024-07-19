OK Magazine
Donald Trump's Would-Be Assassin Had Disturbing Obsession With Princess Kate Middleton, FBI Reveals

Composite photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks and Kate Middleton
Source: SUPPLIED; MEGA
By:

Jul. 19 2024, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the individual who plotted to assassinate former President Donald Trump, had a disturbing fascination with British royalty, particularly with Princess Kate Middleton.

donald trump assassins disturbing obsession kate middleton fbi
Source: SUPPLIED

FBI agents said Crooks looked up Princess Kate, as well as Joe Biden and DNC dates before trying to kill Donald Trump.

According to information revealed during a closed-door briefing between the FBI and U.S. politicians, Crooks had "scoped out the royals" and kept photos of the British beauty on his electronic devices.

The unsettling details of Crooks' fixation on the Duchess and the monarchy were brought to the attention of authorities after details of the meeting were leaked.

Kate was reportedly the only non-American in the group of people found in Crooks’ internet search history.

It is not yet clear why he was looking up the mother-of-three, who was seen at Wimbledon hours after the shooting.

donald trump assassins disturbing obsession kate middleton fbi
Source: MEGA

Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks researched and had photos of Kate Middleton on his computer before the attempted assassination.

The FBI discovered a troubling pattern upon accessing Crooks' electronic devices.

Crooks, who had political affiliations with both the Republican and Democratic parties, had searched for images of high-profile government officials, including Trump, President Biden, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray.

He also researched venues and dates of their public appearances, with one of Trump's events being located coincidentally close to Crooks' home.

donald trump assassins disturbing obsession kate middleton fbi
Source: SUPPLIED

Kate was identified as the member of the British royal family that Crooks researched before the shooting.

The recent discovery comes after King Charles wrote privately to Trump following the assassination attempt.

The king reportedly condemned the violence, expressed condolences for the victims and their families and wished the former president and those injured by the shooter a quick recovery.

donald trump shooter thomas matthew crooks
Source: SUPPLIED

FBI officials announced the attempted assassination is being investigated as an 'act of domestic terrorism.'

Crooks initially raised red flags when he was processed through security with a rangefinder, a device commonly used in long-range shooting to identify a target. Because he did not have a weapon on him, he passed through security, though officials noted to keep an eye on him.

Later, attendees notified officials when he was spotted scaling a nearby building — and chilling footage taken from the rally showed him lurking outside a secured area about an hour before shots rang out.

Crooks was "neutralized" by U.S. Secret Service after he fired at the former president during a campaign rally in Bulter County, Penn., on Saturday, July 13, killing one of Trump's supporters at the outdoor event.

Source: ok!

As OK! previously reported, the now-dead shooter requested off from work on Saturday before opening fire at the Trump rally.

Multiple law enforcement officials revealed that Crooks told his boss he needed the day off because he had "something to do," but he promised his coworkers he'd return to work on Sunday.

