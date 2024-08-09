Donald Trump's Team Laughed at After Displaying Cardboard Cutout of Melania in Florida Office: Ex-Prez Has 'One in His Bed Too'
Donald Trump's campaign was ridiculed after it was revealed they keep a cutout of the ex-president's wife, Melania Trump, in their office in Jupiter, Fla.
Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned a photo showing several signs with Donald and J.D. Vance's names on them, with a photo of the former first lady on the side.
Of course, people couldn't help but laugh as Melania, 54, is largely absent from events with her husband. One person wrote, "He has one in his bed too," while another said, "I guess you can use the cutout until you can afford to pay Melania's public appearance fee."
A third person added, "In fairness, that Melania cardboard cutout is most likely Trump's because he hasn't seen Melania in ages. Can't blame her!" while a fourth quipped, "Even the cardboard cutout of Melania displays more emotion than the real one."
As OK! previously reported, Melania did manage to be by her hubby's side when he attended the Republican National Convention in July — just a few days after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Though she was present, Melania didn't say one word to the crowd.
Apparently, Melania was asked to say something, but she chose not to, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins shared.
"It's all by design ... And really, as we know and witnessed Melania Trump — when she was the first lady of the United States and Donald Trump was in office — she does things on her own accord and often cannot be pressured or convinced into doing something. If she does not want to do it," she said.
"I'm told by two sources that multiple people appealed personally to the former first lady to speak at this convention as we've seen, happened in the modern political era. But she declined to do so," Collins continued. "She did not want to have a speaking role at this convention. Now that's notable because, typically, we've seen, as we did last night with Senator Vance's wife, political spouses come out we tried to reveal a softer side of their spouse. They're not often talking about policy, but we will not be seeing Melania Trump in a speaking capacity tonight, even though she was asked multiple times to do so."
Melania's appearance still made headlines, as people pointed out how she dodged kissing her husband on the lips.
One person wrote, "She hates him," while another said, "GOD how she DETESTS him!!"
A third person observed, "So weird we NEVER see them together," while a fourth user added, "Melania wishes she could get divorced just by thinking about it."