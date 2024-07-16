'Very Sad': Shailene Woodley Under Fire for Sharing Melania Trump's Statement About Donald's Assassination Attempt
Shailene Woodley is in the hot seat for her recent social media activity.
After Donald Trump was nearly assassinated at his Pennsylvania rally, the Big Little Lies alum, 32, took to her Instagram Stories to share Melania Trump's response to the shooting.
The repost sent shockwaves through the internet, with X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "Oh, that's very sad."
"How tf you going to star in a dystopian film and then still end up being a MAGA?" a second person penned, referencing her 2014 film Divergent.
"We don't know what that means...girl probably just posted it just to post it just like you guys are liking and retweeting this to your feed so there," a third theorized.
"Republican Queen," a fourth chimed in.
In the statement shared after a gunman opened fire into the crowd at the Saturday, July 13, political event, the ex-first lady said, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change."
"I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," she continued. "Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."
- Shailene Woodley Blows Off Steam With Jog In Los Angeles After Recounting 'Sh**ty' Split From Aaron Rodgers
- Shailene Woodley Admits Aftermath Of Aaron Rodgers Split Was 'S**tty': 'The Darkest, Hardest Time In My Life'
- More Than Friends? Ansel Elgort & Shailene Woodley Spark Romance Rumors After Italy Reunion
"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion, his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband's life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times," the mother-of-one added.
Woodley has been an outspoken political activist, supporting Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign in the past. As OK! previously reported, her views were a source of tension in her relationship with former partner Aaron Rodgers, who leans toward the right.
"They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," a source spilled about the former couple, who called off their engagement in 2022 after only a year together. "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them."
