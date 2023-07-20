More Jail Time? Shakira Hit With ANOTHER Tax Fraud Case in Spain
Shakira has been slammed with a second tax fraud case in Spain.
The legal crisis comes just 10 months after a judge ordered her to stand trial in a separate 13.9 million tax evasion case in the country — which she faces potential jail time for.
A court in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, Spain, declared on Thursday, July 20, that a new probe has been launched Shakira's allegedly fraudulent records relating to personal income tax and wealth dating back to 2018, according to Reuters.
At this time, there are no specific details regarding the amount of money involved in the second tax fraud case, per the Associated Press.
The investigation was launched after the Barcelona Economic Crimes Prosecutor filed a complaint accusing the "Hips Don't Lie" singer of allegedly defrauding the Tax Agency, local Spanish media outlet El Pais revealed, while El Periodico, added that the prosecutor's office reportedly filed complaints for two different alleged tax crimes.
After being hit with a second tax fraud case, Shakira spoke out via her rep, claiming she has not done anything fraudulent or against the law.
The "Whenever, Wherever" singer "defends having always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts. She is now focused on her life as an artist in Miami and is confident that there will be a favorable resolution of her tax issues," according to a statement obtained by People.
Shakira has yet to receive a formal notification regarding the second investigation into her records from the 2018 financial year, the message noted.
"The singer's legal team will not make any comments until the notification reaches them through the official and legally established channels," her representative added.
"As it is publicly known, and as the Spanish Treasury was officially notified, Shakira is now living in Miami, so she must be notified personally at her new address, in strict accordance with the provisions of the Law," the statement concluded.
Shakira has been living in Miami with her two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, since April after her split from the boys' father, Gerard Piqué, in June 2022.