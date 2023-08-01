Tiffany Haddish's Former Friend Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against Actress Following Extortion Claims
Tiffany Haddish and comedian Aries Spears have been hit with yet another lawsuit.
Per court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Like a Boss actress' ex-pal Trizah Morris accused the pair of making false statements about her that caused her to suffer personally, professionally and financially.
This latest legal filing comes roughly one year after Morris' adult children attempted to sue Haddish and Spears for allegedly grooming them when they were minors to "perform in, film, record, publish, and distribute sexually inappropriate" comedic material.
One of the skits the children were involved in included one of the kids simulating a sexual act, while another involved jokes about a pedophile.
"Plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years," the 43-year-old's lawyer said at the time. "Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down."
Haddish and Spears denied all wrongdoing and the family dismissed the case in September 2022.
However, since then, Morris claimed the comedians' reps have made repeated defamatory comments about her, including that she had been attempting to extort them. Morris alleged Spears also called her a "lying b----."
The court documents further explained that Morris allegedly contacted Haddish and Spears' attorneys in February 2023 to request that they release a statement clarifying that she did not attempt to extort them, but the Girls Trip actress allegedly called Morris up personally and brushed off the situation.
"The media isn’t talking about it right now," Haddish reportedly told her via phone. "I have four movies coming out this year and I am going to be doing a lot of press. If it comes up, I’ll be sure to mention it."
Morris also claimed that a journalist contacted her in late June, alleging that Haddish made derogatory comments about her in a recent interview.
According to Morris, this entire ordeal has harmed her reputation and caused her to suffer from anxiety.
She is suing Haddish and Spears for $1 million, according to RadarOnline.com.