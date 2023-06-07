Health Heartbreak: Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Spread to Her Brain as 'Fear' and 'Turmoil' Take Over Her Life

Doherty was diagnosed with invasive b***** cancer in 2015 and later went into remission. In 2020, the Charmed actress heartbreakingly announced the cancer had spread and returned as stage 4.

"January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," Doherty captioned Tuesday's Instagram post alongside footage of herself at the hospital. "Yesterday's video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place."