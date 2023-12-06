Shannen Doherty Confronted the Woman Her Husband Had a 2-Year Affair With: 'It Was Embarrassing'
Shannen Doherty is getting candid about the unimaginable struggle she endured when she underwent brain tumor surgery in January 2023 shortly after discovering her now ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko was unfaithful.
In a new interview, the actress explained that despite being in the midst of a battle with cancer — which she was first diagnosed with in 2015 — she became "obsessed" with finding out the details of his tryst.
"If you share 14 years together and you cheated, doesn’t that person deserve the absolute truth regardless of how much that hurts them?" she questioned, admitting she confronted "the girlfriend of two years that he cheated on me with."
"It was embarrassing. I am horrified that I can’t keep a relationship together," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confessed. "I think it is a reflection me, but this one I think this one is on him. I’ve failed three times at marriage, but I still believe in love."
"I also take some responsibility for the demise of our marriage — actually that’s not true. Let me rephrase that, I do not take responsibility for the demise of our marriage, I take responsibility for some of the issues in our marriage," Doherty, 52, clarified of filing for divorce in April. "I take responsibility not only because of how I was but because of how cancer impacted my marriage and how it impacted him the second time around."
Despite finding out the truth, the TV star said she couldn't immediately walk away from their marriage for a variety of reasons.
"I was so confused and I was also on steroids and a lot of stuff from brain surgery because they didn’t want my brain to swell. And honestly, it’s still really hard. Yes I made the decision to file for divorce, but I have a lot of memories with this person," the "Let's Be Clear" podcast host explained of when her cancer returned in 2019 after going into remission in 2017.
- Shannen Doherty Jokes She's a Pro at 'Getting Engaged, Married and Divorced' Following Kurt Iswarienko Split
- Shannen Doherty Lost But Regained Motor Functions After Brain Tumor Surgery: 'It Takes Perseverance and Faith to Get Through'
- Shannen Doherty Says She Has 'A Lot Of Life' Left In Her Amid Breast Cancer Battle
"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," she recalled of the 2023 drama. "To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."
"At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart," Doherty spilled. "Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you’re going to get a f------ divorce and trying to get to the truth of that."
In another interview, the actress revealed her stage 4 b----- cancer has spread to her bones — but she's not giving up on herself.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don’t want to die. I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating," she declared. "I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done."
People spoke to Doherty about her ex's affair.