Shannen Doherty Confronted the Woman Her Husband Had a 2-Year Affair With: 'It Was Embarrassing'

Shannen Doherty is getting candid about the unimaginable struggle she endured when she underwent brain tumor surgery in January 2023 shortly after discovering her now ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko was unfaithful.

In a new interview, the actress explained that despite being in the midst of a battle with cancer — which she was first diagnosed with in 2015 — she became "obsessed" with finding out the details of his tryst.