Shannen Doherty Jokes She's a Pro at 'Getting Engaged, Married and Divorced' Following Kurt Iswarienko Split
Shannen Doherty was able to find some humor during her tumultuous divorce from soon-to-be ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko.
While attending a panel for Beverly Hills, 90210, at '90s Con in Tampa, Flo., on Sunday, September 17, Doherty joked to the crowd, "My other profession is getting engaged, married and divorced, and I’m doing that very well."
Doherty, who has been married three times, told the audience that she is personally doing well despite facing even bigger problems than her split from Iswarienko.
"I have a fight for my life that I deal with every day. I think I am really great," she said, referring to her ongoing battle with stage IV cancer. The crowd then gave her a standing ovation, causing the actress to become emotional at their show of support. "You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you."
As OK! previously reported, Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April, following 11 years of marriage. Their separation date was listed as January 2023.
"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," Doherty's spokesperson said in statement at the time.
An insider also spilled that "Kurt broke Shannen’s heart," and that Doherty "wants ‘love rat’ Kurt to pay."
"She’s refusing to give him a dime," they added. "This was the ultimate betrayal — he shattered her world."
"She’s fought bigger battles than this. He’ll regret doing what he did to her. But her No. 1 priority will always be her life," the source explained. "She will not let this divorce affect her health."
Doherty first beat her cancer diagnosis in 2017, but in 2020, she made the somber announcement that she had been diagnosed once again. It was later revealed that the disease had spread to her brain.
"On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," she said in a candid social media statement. "That fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."