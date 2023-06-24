'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Shannen Doherty Looks Upbeat in First Sighting Since Revealing Breast Cancer Spread to Her Brain
Shannen Doherty still keeps a smile on her face despite her heartbreaking battle with cancer.
On Thursday, June 22, the Charmed alum stepped out in Malibu, Calif., looking confident and happy as she entered her car.
The 52-year-old wore a navy sweater and blue jeans as she flashed a smile to the camera. She accessorized the outfit with large black shades and a designer purse.
The outing came after the actress recently shared via social media that her cancer migrated to her brain earlier this year. The doctors made the discovery on January 5, and the star began radiation shortly after.
"January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified," she penned on June 14 alongside a video of herself in a hospital bed.
"The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like," she added.
In a separate update from June 6, the Beverly Hill, 90210 star wrote another message about her condition.
"My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like," she stated.
Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, and after eight rounds of chemotherapy, she entered remission in 2017.
In 2020, the cancer returned and was classified as stage four, though the brunette beauty continued to work throughout her battle with the disease.
"I want people to not hear stage 4 cancer and think of the person that is gray and falling over and they can't move and they're going into hospice and they can't work," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "You get written off so quickly, even though you're vital and healthy and happy and wanting to go out there and work."
Fox News reported on Doherty's outing.