Shannen Doherty Details 'What Cancer Can Look Like' With Candid Video Following 'Overwhelming' Brain Cancer Diagnosis

"I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy," Doherty captioned the Instagram video taken on January 16, 2023. "I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me."

She added that she was "scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her," and she she was concerned that she might come out of surgery not herself anymore.

"This is what cancer can look like," she concluded.