Shannen Doherty Details 'What Cancer Can Look Like' With Candid Video Following 'Overwhelming' Brain Cancer Diagnosis
Shannen Doherty opened up on the harsh truths of her ongoing battle with cancer by sharing a candid video of herself talking with hospital staff just prior to having a tumor removed from her head earlier this year.
"I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy," Doherty captioned the Instagram video taken on January 16, 2023. "I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me."
She added that she was "scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her," and she she was concerned that she might come out of surgery not herself anymore.
"This is what cancer can look like," she concluded.
Fans flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and support, praising the Charmed actress for being so honest and open about her painful cancer journey.
"Thanks for being transparent," one user wrote. "I’m your age with lung cancer (non-smoker) Helps to see others have the same struggles."
Another chimed in, "Seeing these posts and knowing I got to meet you 2 months after this. You would never know what you were going through. You have always been my idol and I didn’t think I could admire you more but I do! You are a bad***, a warrior and a fighter!!"
"This is absolutely amazing. I'm so glad you decided to put this out there," a third grateful fan replied. "Everyone always says we are fighters and to a point that's true but really what choice do we have. We have to do what we have to do. You are a true inspiration for showing the real bullsh%t that goes with cancer. It's not all pink ribbons and fundraising walks. Thank you!!!!!!!"
As OK! previously reported, Doherty revealed on Tuesday, June 6, that her cancer had spread to her brain after fighting the disease since 2015.
"On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said at the time. "That fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."