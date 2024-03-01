OK Magazine
Shawn Mendes Flaunts His Abs in Steamy Paris Photoshoot After Ex Camila Cabello Hints at Feeling 'Lonely' Post-Split: See Photos

shawn mendes flaunts abs
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 1 2024, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

Looking good, Shawn Mendes!

The singer, 25, took to Instagram on Friday, March 1, to flaunt his fit physique for his millions of followers. "good morning Paris," Mendes captioned two photos of himself with no shirt on as he smiled in front of a window.

shawn mendes flaunts abs
Source: @shawnmendes/Instagram

The star flaunted his abs in some new photos.

Of course, people were elated to see Mendes back on social media and posting a thirst trap. One person wrote, "Hello you :)," while another person added, "now Shawn why you doin this to us."

A third person said, "He is back :( but innocence is gone i miss that baby shawn."

As OK! previously reported, Mendes' ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello seems to be pouring her heart out into her new music, which might touch upon their prior relationship.

shawn mendes flaunts abs
Source: @shawnmendes/Instagram

The singer hasn't posted on social media in a while.

"It's me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old," Cabello, who first met Mendes while she toured with him as a member of Fifth Harmony in 2014, revealed of writing her latest album.

"I really felt I was in love with this person. Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I'm an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one," she confessed.

The former flames, who have collaborated on several songs together, called it quits in 2021 but briefly got back together in 2023.

"It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it," the pop star added of writing some new tunes. "I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that."

shawn mendes flaunts abs
Source: mega

The pair reconciled in 2023 but later split.

Though the two were spotted locking lips at Coachella last year, they realized they weren't meant to be together.

"When they reunited, it felt really nostalgic, and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back,” a source claimed. "But after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place. When it comes down to it, they’re better friends than romantic partners."

shawn mendes flaunts abs
Source: mega

Shawn Mendes has been spotted with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.

The Hollywood stars have both moved on since then — Cabello was spotted getting cozy with Drake while vacationing in Turks and Caicos, while the "Stitches" crooner Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.

