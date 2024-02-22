OK Magazine
'Sherri' Executive Found Dead In Apparent Suicide Following Financial Investigation of Daytime Talk Show

sheei shepherd
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 22 2024, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

The Sherri Show is tragically mourning to loss of their top executive, Matt Uzzle, who was found dead on February 13.

The businessman, who was in charge of Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, died in his Piermont, N.Y., home.

sherri shepherd
Source: MEGA

Sherri Shepherd hosts the 'Sherri' show.

The police refused to comment further on “an open investigation,” though it is presumed Uzzle passed in an apparent suicide.

The death came amid a financial investigation into the show, and Uzzle’s primary job was to manage production and oversee the budget.

It was recently brought to the attention of the show’s parent company, Debmar-Mercury, that the rent on the NYC studio had not been paid since September and many departments had been complaining about the issues with petty cash.

“There was real concern among staff that the show was getting shut down. Debmar had to step in,” a source said about the program’s financial problems.

sherri shepherd
Source: MEGA

The 'Sherri' show is filmed in NYC.

However, the talk show's filming has apparently not been impacted by these concerns.

According to the source, Uzzle — who formerly worked on The Wendy Williams Show before Sherri took over the studio — said he “needed a couple of days to get his paperwork together” when confronted about the situation.

They noted that after no one had heard from him in days, a welfare check was called in, leading authorities to find him dead.

“We have retained [law firm] Morgan Lewis to help us investigate the matter and, pending the outcome of that investigation, we’ll have no further comment,” a Debmar-Mercury rep shared.

sherri shepherd
Source: MEGA

Sherri Shepherd is a famous comedian.

MORE ON:
Sherri Shepherd
As OK! previously reported, Uzzle made the cut after the Shepherd reportedly fired executive producers David Perler and Suzanne Bass in May 2023 — whom she also inherited from The Wendy Williams Show — in order to bring in “fresh energy” to the staff.

Apparently, Perler was not shocked by the decision as he only stayed on “to help get through the hump of launching a new show."

As for Bass, the show supposedly just couldn’t find room for her.

“Suzanne was on camera for a decade with Wendy,” they explained of Williams' "sidekick."

sherri shepherd
Source: MEGA

The 'Sherri' show has been running for two seasons.

Shepherd's pal Jawn Murray was then hired to replace the producer, though the show was still on the hunt for a second person to join him last spring.

"We will announce a new executive producer for the second season to serve alongside [Murray]," the company said at the time.

Source: OK!
They also praised Perler and Bass for their dedication over the years, noting they “have been integral to Debmar-Mercury’s success in daytime syndication for many years and have helped launch Sherri… Debmar Mercury wishes them all the best on future endeavors and hopes to work with them in the future.”

Page Six reported on the police and source's comments.

