Sherri Shepherd Feared She'd Be Fired From 'The View' After Revealing Barbara Walters and Richard Pryor's Secret Hookup
Sherri Shepherd thought she would lose her job at The View after spilling the tea about costar Barbara Walters' secret hookup.
On the Wednesday, October 18, episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen questioned Shepherd about the ordeal, asking how she even found out about Walters' intimate moment — something she recently discussed on her own talk show.
"The late Paul Mooney. We were talking, and he said … he walked in or peeked through the door and … he said that Richard Pryor and Barbara Walters were intimate," the mom-of-one, 56, explained.
The star said she "never told" anyone but Joy Behar, recalling, "This is what I said to Joy: 'I said, Joy, I have something to tell you.' That mean don't tell nobody!"
Unfortunately, the red-headed comedian, 81, was a bit of a blabber mouth.
"I told her everything, and as soon as Barbara walked in the next day, Joy goes, 'Oh, you're schlepping Richard Pryor!" Shepherd said. "And I was like, I just got the job! I'm gonna get fired."
Though Walters — who died in 2022 — didn't fess up to anything at the time, she did ask Behar who told her that information, though everyone stayed silent.
"Did she rat you out?" the Bravo boss, 55, asked, to which the talk show host replied, "No, Joy never ratted me out. But I still don't tell her nothing."
Shepherd was on The View from 2007 to 2014, and last year, she launched her own talk show, Sherri, after stepping in to host Wendy Wiliams' show when she was sidelined with health issues.
"I'm so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done," Shepherd said when it was announced the Williams' show was ending, seemingly to make way for The View alum. "I'm thankful because if it wasn't for Wendy, the eyes wouldn't have been on me. I'm so thankful to her. We're all praying for her."
Rumors swirled that the troubled media personality felt betrayed by Shepherd creating her own show, but the latter said she didn't owe anything to Williams, 59.
"It’s not like everybody thinks that in Hollywood we all have each other’s phone numbers," she pointed out. "Wendy knows me because I've sat in as a guest, and I guest hosted for her two years ago. So it’s not like she doesn’t know me, but we’re not friends. I am glad that she trusted me when they asked if I could come in and trusted that I could do it.”
The New Jersey native took a dig at Shepherd by announcing she wouldn't be tuning in for the new program.
"I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show. And that's OK. You know, I understand. I'm not mad at Wendy," Shepherd said of the situation. "She's going through a lot."