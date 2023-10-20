Britney Spears Recalls 2-Week Fling With Colin Farrell After Justin Timberlake Split: 'We Were All Over Each Other'
Was Colin Farrell Britney Spears' rebound?
In her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, the 41-year-old recalled getting together with The Banshees of Inisherin actor roughly 20 years ago in an effort to move on from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake after their 2002 split.
According to an excerpt released by a news publication, Spears and Farrell were set up by a "club promoter friend" before the "Toxic" singer visited him on the set of S.W.A.T., where the duo hit it off.
Spears described their romance as a "two-week brawl," stating: "Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight."
During their short-lived fling, Spears joined Farrell for the premiere of his 2003 movie The Recruit.
While a joint red carpet appearance fueled a narrative that the pair was more serious than they had portrayed, Spears was still not over Timberlake — who she claimed had slept with "six or seven girls" in the weeks after they "officially" ended their relationship.
"As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet," the "Toxic" singer explained in her memoir.
Although Farrell and Spears' fling quickly fizzled out, the pop star noted, "For a brief moment in time, I did think there could be something there."
"The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. I felt so awkward all the time," she wrote.
As Spears' secrets are unveiled in her tell-all transcript, the award-winning artist admitted the entire process has been difficult.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from reliving her traumatic past — including a 13-year abusive conservatorship — when writing the memoir, Spears must be reminded of her pain all over again as the public learns about the truths told in her tell-all transcript.
"Been so busy lately and there are so many hard things to read in the news about my book!!!" the "Gimme More" hitmaker expressed in the caption of an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 18. "Writing the book was so hard 😞!!!"
"Then I woke up this morning and said it’s all relative nothing really matters at this point 🤷🏼♀️!!!" Spears continued in reference to the topics she discussed in her memoir occurring more than two decades ago.
"As long as Snow has her Noonie the world is a better place 🌷🌷🌷!!! Psss swipe to see the killer dog 🐶 !!!" the caption concluded of Spears' new white puppy named Snow.
TIME released an excerpt from The Woman in Me after obtained a copy ahead of its release.