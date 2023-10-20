Britney Spears Recalls 2-Week Fling With Colin Farrell After Justin Timberlake Split: 'We Were All Over Each Other'

According to an excerpt released by a news publication, Spears and Farrell were set up by a "club promoter friend" before the "Toxic" singer visited him on the set of S.W.A.T., where the duo hit it off.

Spears described their romance as a "two-week brawl," stating: "Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight."