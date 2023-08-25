'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Curves in 'Inspiring' Weight Loss Photos: 'Looking Snatched'
Congrats, Tammy Slaton!
On Friday, August 25, the 1000-lb Sisters star shared photos showing off her immense weight loss progress. The reality TV personality weighed 717 pounds at her heaviest before she began losing the weight at an Ohio rehab center.
In the upload, Slaton shared two mirror selfies in which she turned to the side showing off her new curves. The 37-year-old wore a black dress and gray camo leggings as she struck a pose for the camera.
Slaton was most recently reported to have weighed 334 pounds, meaning her life-saving diet led her to shaving off almost 400 pounds in the last year. Fans of the celeb took to the comments section to gush over her success.
"Tammy!!! Look at you! So proud of you! Looking snatched. Miss hearing your laugh on TLC," one person penned, while another raved, "Tammy! You've inspired me so much. I was at 407 pounds and I watched your struggle and saw the similar patterns. You inspired me to lose over 200 pounds! Thank You."
"She's made mad progress, it'll be great if she can get skin removal surgery," a third added, pointing out a possible next step in Slaton's weight loss journey, while a fourth supporter said, "Damn girl you're doing amazing. Keep up all the hard work. It's so good to see you walking around living an amazing life."
"What they gonna say now!!!? Get it Tammy!!!🙌🏾," a fifth user quipped, while a sixth joked, "Look at skinny Minnie 😍😍😍😍Tammy you look amazing!!!!! Guess they gonna have to change the name of the show👏👏❤️."
"You better work mama!!! Keep it up, all of your hard work is paying off queen!!!!" another person encouraged.
As OK! previously reported, the positivity from fans came after Slaton was slammed for her unhealthy cooking just a few days before.
"Even though I can't eat much doesn't mean my family shouldn't eat good and I'm finally able to show off my cooking skills ... just cool [sic] me chef TT or chef TamTam lol 😂," she noted alongside snaps of potato casserole, chicken and dumplings and mac and cheese.
"Tammy stay away from cooking. Too tempting [to] cook your own healthy meals for yourself. Slippery slope. Your family can cook their own meals. Don't look for excuses to be around unhealthy foods," one user said, while another added, "Not gonna lie. I wouldn't eat it."
"Tammy that is 80% oil…" a third noted.