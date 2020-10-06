This isn’t going to end well! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem revealed her weight loss plan during the Happily Ever After: The Couples Tell All special, which aired on TLC on Monday, October 5.

However, Deem’s husband, Michael Ilesanmi, was not happy about the idea as he repeatedly yelled “no” while she was talking.

“Oh, God. I didn’t want to bring this up in front of Michael,” Deem said. “I’m going to have weight loss surgery.”

“After the third month, I’ll drop about a hundred and something pounds,” the reality star continued. “Everything will be reconstructed. My skin surgery… I’m gonna have it all done.”

The 55-year-old admitted that she surprised Ilesanmi with her plan and that she hadn’t previously discussed it with him. “She knows I don’t like anything [having to do with] surgery,” he said. “Like, no doing this artificial stuff. I don’t like it.”

Deem went on to explain that she doesn’t “like” her current body. “It’s annoying to be out of breath, when you know you gained 20 pounds in two months from sitting around here eating everything….”

The blonde beauty added that she’s had a “weight problem” her entire life. “You gotta feel sexy to be sexy.”

Ilesanmi told his wife that he likes “big things” and that she doesn’t need to change her appearance. “Angie, I don’t want to lose you,” he told her. “Please. Baby, I love you for who… you are. That’s all I’ll say.”

Deem tried to persuade the Nigerian resident to come on board with the plan because it would improve their sex life. “Can you imagine [what it would be like] with a hundred pounds off?” she told her husband. “I’ll flip you upside down.”

Even though the two couldn’t see eye to eye, Deem made it clear he “can’t stop her” and she will be going under the knife.

Deem met her husband online while she was working as a nursing assistant for hospice care in Hazlehurst, Ga. The couple struck up an online relationship and quickly fell in love. Angela booked a flight to visit him in Nigeria, and the rest is history.

Deem and Ilesanmi are veterans of the hit TLC reality franchise. The couple appeared on seasons 2 and 3 of Before the 90 Days, and the two made their engagement official during the second season. The controversial couple got married in January of this year in a secret ceremony in Nigeria.

Despite several televised arguments, breakups and a plethora of trust issues, Deem has stood by Ilesanmi through the good and the bad times.