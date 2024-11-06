Home > Politics > Simone Biles Politics Olympian Simone Biles Declares 'We Deserve Better' After Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidential Election: 'I'm So Sorry America' Source: MEGA Simone Biles was heartbroken by Donald Trump being declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

Simone Biles — the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history — is devastated by the results of the 2024 presidential election. The famed athlete expressed heartbreak via Instagram's platform Threads after it was announced that former President Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the race to the White House.

Source: MEGA Simone Biles said America 'deserves better' after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election.

"We deserve better 💔," Biles wrote on Wednesday, November 6, after waking up to news of Trump's victory. In a separate post, the legendary gymnast declared: "You gotta be f------ kidding me."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously offended Simone Biles and many others during a rant about 'Black jobs' in America.

Biles apologized to the country in a third Threads upload, admitting, "I'm SO sorry America." The Olympian had been cheering Harris on until the very end, writing in the afternoon of Election Day on Tuesday, November 5: "Let’s go Kamala mamala 🩵."

Source: MEGA American athlete Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history.

This isn't the first time Biles has involved herself in politics. Back in August, the seven-time gold medalist re-shared a post from singer Ricky Davila congratulating her after the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

"Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her Black job," he stated alongside two pictures of the celebrity athlete holding her gold medal in one hand and "GOAT (greatest of all time)" necklace in the other. In response, Biles penned: "I love my Black job 🖤."

Biles and Davila appeared to be taking a jab at Trump, who offended many American citizens with his seemingly racist comments during a debate in June. "They’re taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people," he claimed while speaking about immigrants' alleged affect on the U.S. economy. "They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history."

Source: MEGA Simone Biles publicly supported Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

When asked during the National Association of Black Journalists convention over the summer to define what a "Black job" is, Trump said: "A black job is anybody that has a job, that's what it is. Anybody that has a job." Biles was pulled into the conversation of politics once again during the Paris Olympic Games after a clip of Vice President-elect J.D. Vance resurfaced from 2021 following the gymnast's decision to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health while suffering with a case of the "twisties."