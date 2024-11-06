Olympian Simone Biles Declares 'We Deserve Better' After Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidential Election: 'I'm So Sorry America'
Simone Biles — the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history — is devastated by the results of the 2024 presidential election.
The famed athlete expressed heartbreak via Instagram's platform Threads after it was announced that former President Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the race to the White House.
"We deserve better 💔," Biles wrote on Wednesday, November 6, after waking up to news of Trump's victory.
In a separate post, the legendary gymnast declared: "You gotta be f------ kidding me."
Biles apologized to the country in a third Threads upload, admitting, "I'm SO sorry America."
The Olympian had been cheering Harris on until the very end, writing in the afternoon of Election Day on Tuesday, November 5: "Let’s go Kamala mamala ."
This isn't the first time Biles has involved herself in politics.
Back in August, the seven-time gold medalist re-shared a post from singer Ricky Davila congratulating her after the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
"Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her Black job," he stated alongside two pictures of the celebrity athlete holding her gold medal in one hand and "GOAT (greatest of all time)" necklace in the other.
In response, Biles penned: "I love my Black job 🖤."
Biles and Davila appeared to be taking a jab at Trump, who offended many American citizens with his seemingly racist comments during a debate in June.
"They’re taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people," he claimed while speaking about immigrants' alleged affect on the U.S. economy. "They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history."
When asked during the National Association of Black Journalists convention over the summer to define what a "Black job" is, Trump said: "A black job is anybody that has a job, that's what it is. Anybody that has a job."
Biles was pulled into the conversation of politics once again during the Paris Olympic Games after a clip of Vice President-elect J.D. Vance resurfaced from 2021 following the gymnast's decision to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health while suffering with a case of the "twisties."
At the time, Vance — a Republican U.S. senator from Ohio — ranted: "I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people, not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments."
Vance's comments signaled loads of backlash from Biles' supporters, with one fan asking: "What the heck has J.D. Vance ever done that is better than what Simone Biles has done and continues to do?"