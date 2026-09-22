Single Drew Barrymore Reveals Qualities Her Perfect Man Would Have as Benny Blanco Plays Matchmaker: 'Funny and Employed'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET
Drew Barrymore knows exactly what she's looking for in her next relationship.
The single talk show host, 51, revealed the qualities her dream man would possess while chatting with Benny Blanco on The Drew Barrymore Show, and her requirements are refreshingly straightforward.
Drew Barrymore Reveals What She Wants in a Man
Barrymore opened up about her dating preferences after Blanco made it his mission to help the actress find a potential partner.
When discussing her ideal man, Barrymore made it clear that a good sense of humor is high on her list.
Blanco also wanted to make sure any potential suitor had a job, with The Drew Barrymore Show describing Barrymore's dream match as someone who is "funny and employed."
Benny Blanco Wants to Find Drew Barrymore a Date
Blanco enthusiastically volunteered to play matchmaker for the 50 First Dates star during his appearance on her daytime show.
The record producer, who is married to Selena Gomez, quizzed Barrymore about what she wants from a partner as he tried to narrow down the qualities that would make someone a good fit.
The playful exchange eventually turned into Blanco declaring that finding Barrymore her dream man is now his "life mission."
Drew Barrymore Wants Someone Comfortable With Independence
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Beyond humor and employment, Barrymore and Blanco discussed the importance of finding someone who doesn't need constant attention from their partner.
Blanco explained that he enjoys being able to share a space with someone while each person is still comfortable doing their own thing.
It's a relationship dynamic that appeared to resonate with Barrymore, who has spent years building a full life around her daughters, career and friendships.
Drew Barrymore Has Been Candid About Being Single
Barrymore has never been afraid to discuss the realities of dating after divorce on her talk show.
The mom-of-two was previously married to Will Kopelman, with whom she shares daughters Olive and Frankie. The former couple divorced in 2016.
Since then, Barrymore has frequently spoken about navigating single life and figuring out what she wants from romance as she gets older.
Her comments come as more singles are prioritizing qualities such as trust, emotional maturity and stability when looking for a committed relationship, according to the Kinsey Institute's 2026 Singles in America study.
Drew Barrymore Isn't Giving Up on Finding Love
Despite spending much of the past decade single, Barrymore's conversation with Blanco made it clear she hasn't completely closed the door on romance.
Instead, the Never Been Kissed star appears to have become more intentional about the kind of person she would welcome into her life.