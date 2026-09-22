NEWS Single Drew Barrymore Reveals Qualities Her Perfect Man Would Have as Benny Blanco Plays Matchmaker: 'Funny and Employed' Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore may be happily single, but the talk show host hasn't ruled out finding someone special who fits into the life she's built. Taylor Camp Sept. 22 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Drew Barrymore knows exactly what she's looking for in her next relationship. The single talk show host, 51, revealed the qualities her dream man would possess while chatting with Benny Blanco on The Drew Barrymore Show, and her requirements are refreshingly straightforward.

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Drew Barrymore Reveals What She Wants in a Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow) Source: @THEDREWBARRYMORESHOW/INSTAGRAM Drew Barrymore knows what she wants in a potential partner, with a sense of humor ranking high on her list.

Barrymore opened up about her dating preferences after Blanco made it his mission to help the actress find a potential partner. When discussing her ideal man, Barrymore made it clear that a good sense of humor is high on her list. Blanco also wanted to make sure any potential suitor had a job, with The Drew Barrymore Show describing Barrymore's dream match as someone who is "funny and employed."

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Benny Blanco Wants to Find Drew Barrymore a Date

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco volunteered to play matchmaker for Drew Barrymore, make it his 'life mission' to help the actress find the right guy.

Blanco enthusiastically volunteered to play matchmaker for the 50 First Dates star during his appearance on her daytime show. The record producer, who is married to Selena Gomez, quizzed Barrymore about what she wants from a partner as he tried to narrow down the qualities that would make someone a good fit. The playful exchange eventually turned into Blanco declaring that finding Barrymore her dream man is now his "life mission."

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Drew Barrymore Wants Someone Comfortable With Independence

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Source: @THEDREWBARRYMORESHOW/YOUTUBE Drew Barrymore wants a relationship that leaves room for independence, allowing both partners to enjoy their own interests while still sharing a life.

Beyond humor and employment, Barrymore and Blanco discussed the importance of finding someone who doesn't need constant attention from their partner. Blanco explained that he enjoys being able to share a space with someone while each person is still comfortable doing their own thing. It's a relationship dynamic that appeared to resonate with Barrymore, who has spent years building a full life around her daughters, career and friendships.

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Drew Barrymore Has Been Candid About Being Single

Source: MEGA The mom-of-two shares daughters Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016.

Barrymore has never been afraid to discuss the realities of dating after divorce on her talk show. The mom-of-two was previously married to Will Kopelman, with whom she shares daughters Olive and Frankie. The former couple divorced in 2016. Since then, Barrymore has frequently spoken about navigating single life and figuring out what she wants from romance as she gets older. Her comments come as more singles are prioritizing qualities such as trust, emotional maturity and stability when looking for a committed relationship, according to the Kinsey Institute's 2026 Singles in America study.

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Drew Barrymore Isn't Giving Up on Finding Love

Source: MEGA After years of navigating life after divorce, Drew Barrymore appears open to romance as long as the right person comes along.