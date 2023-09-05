OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Fans Mock Kody Brown After Christine Admits She Watches the Show With Fiancé David Woolley: 'So Glad You Got Away'

By:

Sep. 5 2023, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Sister Wives fans were delighted after Christine Brown revealed that she watches the popular TLC show with her fiancé, David Woolley.

"Ironically, Sister Wives just had a commercial break and Stir.com advertised! It’s where I met David! #meanttobe #irony #soulmates," Christine captioned an engagement photo of herself and the construction exec during the latest episode.

Christine and David reportedly began dating some time in October 2022.

"Christine….are you watching sister wives with your fiancé 😂😂 inquiring minds need to know," one fan asked, prompting Christine to reply, "Yes. I Am!"

Other followers quickly took to the comments section to slam her estranged ex-husband, Kody, and gush over the reality star's new relationship.

Kody and Christine were married for more than 25 years before the mom-of-six called it quits.

"Christine I’m so glad you dumped Kotex for a great guy," one user wrote, referring to Kody by a derogatory nickname, as another said, "Kody is crazy, he is dysfunctional. So glad you got away from that nut."

"Yessss girl! 😂😂 revel in the knowledge that you’re away from that toxic mess of a 'man,'" a supporter penned.

A fourth faithful viewer jokingly asked Christine how she refrains from "throwing something at the screen" every time the Brown family patriarch makes an appearance, while other sent words of love and support for the mom-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody — as she navigates her new relationship.

Christine and David are said to be planning an 'intimate' wedding — and Kody will not be invited.

"I’m just so happy that you’re finally HAPPY 😊❤️❤️❤️❤️" one exclaimed. "ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR LIFE BECAUSE THE BEST IS ON ITS WAY SWEETHEART 💕💕💕💕."

As OK! previously reported, Christine announced that she'd left Kody in November 2021 and allegedly began dating David in October 2022. The happy couple publicly confirmed their relationship this past Valentine's Day, before getting engaged in April.

"I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life," Christine praised her fiancé on social media earlier this year. "He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."

