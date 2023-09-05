'Sister Wives' Fans Mock Kody Brown After Christine Admits She Watches the Show With Fiancé David Woolley: 'So Glad You Got Away'

"Christine I’m so glad you dumped Kotex for a great guy," one user wrote, referring to Kody by a derogatory nickname, as another said, "Kody is crazy, he is dysfunctional. So glad you got away from that nut."

"Yessss girl! 😂😂 revel in the knowledge that you’re away from that toxic mess of a 'man,'" a supporter penned.

A fourth faithful viewer jokingly asked Christine how she refrains from "throwing something at the screen" every time the Brown family patriarch makes an appearance, while other sent words of love and support for the mom-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody — as she navigates her new relationship.