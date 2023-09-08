Sister Wives' Janelle Fires Back at Kody After Split, Claims She and Christine Don't 'Deserve Less' Than Other Wives
Janelle Brown clapped back!
After the Sister Wives star's ex-husband Kody Brown, 54, told David Mitchell "Mitch" Thompson he was "tired of hearing about the struggle" of his wives since "they all agreed that they were going to do this," she took a shot at the patriarch.
In the teaser clip for the Sunday, September 10, episode, Kody explained, "I courted Meri and I courted Robyn, but Christine and Janelle both asked if they could be in the family."
"And with that ask, I had some special requirements that I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family and mainly that was there'll be other wives, you've got to be committed to me," he added.
In response to his statements, Janelle, who split from Kody in 2022, said that she and Christine, who also left Kody, didn't "deserve less" than Robyn, 44, just because they weren't "invited" into the family.
"It's improper for a man to be out chasing wives," she stated. "It's generally a woman [that] approaches the family and says, 'Look, I feel like I had a spiritual revelation that maybe I belong in your family.' He now keeps saying Christine and I asked to be in the family and Robyn was invited."
"Somehow because Christine and I asked, we deserve less [and] we should be happy with what we got? It wasn't like we were begging to be in the family. We simply asked, there was a courtship and then we all got married," Janelle, 54, added with frustration.
The trailer for the upcoming episode also addressed a new term Kody called "sacred loneliness."
- Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Confesses If Christine Hadn't Left Kody She 'Might've Stayed'
- Sister Wives' Kody Brown Complains That Janelle Is 'Rejecting' Him For Christine — But He's 'Begging' For A 'Closer' Relationship
- Janelle Brown Admits She Has Been Thinking About Whether 'I Still Choose Plural Marriage' As The Family Remains Divided Amid The Pandemic
This concept for plural marriages explains the experience wives feel when their "husband's not around as much."
"Sacred loneliness? Like you're supposed to honor the fact that you're lonely?" Christine, 51, quipped in response.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Janelle chimed in, saying, "The idea is that you sacrifice some of your emotional needs because you want to live in a plural marriage. I've always thought it was so dumb. Sorry."
People reported on the new episode trailer.