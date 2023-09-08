OK Magazine
Sister Wives' Janelle Fires Back at Kody After Split, Claims She and Christine Don't 'Deserve Less' Than Other Wives

ok split taylor
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram/MEGA
By:

Sep. 8 2023, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Janelle Brown clapped back!

After the Sister Wives star's ex-husband Kody Brown, 54, told David Mitchell "Mitch" Thompson he was "tired of hearing about the struggle" of his wives since "they all agreed that they were going to do this," she took a shot at the patriarch.

sister wives
Source: MEGA

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown married in 1993.

In the teaser clip for the Sunday, September 10, episode, Kody explained, "I courted Meri and I courted Robyn, but Christine and Janelle both asked if they could be in the family."

"And with that ask, I had some special requirements that I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family and mainly that was there'll be other wives, you've got to be committed to me," he added.

In response to his statements, Janelle, who split from Kody in 2022, said that she and Christine, who also left Kody, didn't "deserve less" than Robyn, 44, just because they weren't "invited" into the family.

"It's improper for a man to be out chasing wives," she stated. "It's generally a woman [that] approaches the family and says, 'Look, I feel like I had a spiritual revelation that maybe I belong in your family.' He now keeps saying Christine and I asked to be in the family and Robyn was invited."

janelle
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle Brown shares six kids with Kody Brown.

"Somehow because Christine and I asked, we deserve less [and] we should be happy with what we got? It wasn't like we were begging to be in the family. We simply asked, there was a courtship and then we all got married," Janelle, 54, added with frustration.

The trailer for the upcoming episode also addressed a new term Kody called "sacred loneliness."

MORE ON:
Sister Wives
sister wives
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Christine Brown left Kody in November 2021.

This concept for plural marriages explains the experience wives feel when their "husband's not around as much."

"Sacred loneliness? Like you're supposed to honor the fact that you're lonely?" Christine, 51, quipped in response.

Source: OK!

Janelle chimed in, saying, "The idea is that you sacrifice some of your emotional needs because you want to live in a plural marriage. I've always thought it was so dumb. Sorry."

People reported on the new episode trailer.

