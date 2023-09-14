'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Considers Moving to Utah After Kody Snubs Daughter Savanah
Janelle Brown was forced to contemplate making some major life decisions as her rocky relationship with Kody Brown continues its downward spiral.
In a sneak peek for the Sunday, September 17, episode of Sister Wives, the 53-year-old tells Christine that she is considering moving to Salt Lake City, Utah, despite having concerns on whether she would still know anyone in the area.
"Depending on what happens with Kody, I don't know," the mother-of-six — who shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch — shares in a confessional portion of the clip. "But I thought, maybe I could just move back to Utah. I could plug into a church or a religious community."
Later in the sneak peek, Christine and Janelle also discussed Kody's strained relationships with Janelle's children. Although the father-of-18 has tensions with two of their sons, Gabe and Garrison, after they fiercely disagreed on his strict COVID-19 guidelines for the family, Kody has also appeared to distance himself from their youngest, Savanah, who hasn't been involved in the arguments.
The previous episode of the hit TLC show revealed that Kody neither called nor visited with Savanah on Christmas and he reportedly hadn't spoken to her since her birthday.
"Savanah's birthday's the beginning of December. It's the middle of January," a frustrated Christine says in her own confessional. "He lives a half an hour away. He comes into town. It's just this pattern that he has."
"Why are they still living here? Why? Why stay in this?" she continues. "I'm so mad and so furious at this whole situation. I don't think he understands how easy it would be to fix this. All he needs to do is, god, see his kids."
However, Kody failed to take responsibility for his part in the drama and claimed that his children and their mothers should be the ones to bring the family back together.
"Christine and Janelle have kind of banded together with this whole thing and basically shattered my world," he complains in the clip. "I'm in this place where I'm separated from my children because they kicked me out of my home."
"I haven't had the emotional fortitude to be able to reach out, not even knowing what to do or say," he adds. "The phone goes both ways. The kids can always call me."
