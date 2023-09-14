'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Considers Moving to Utah After Kody Snubs Daughter Savanah

The previous episode of the hit TLC show revealed that Kody neither called nor visited with Savanah on Christmas and he reportedly hadn't spoken to her since her birthday.

"Savanah's birthday's the beginning of December. It's the middle of January," a frustrated Christine says in her own confessional. "He lives a half an hour away. He comes into town. It's just this pattern that he has."

"Why are they still living here? Why? Why stay in this?" she continues. "I'm so mad and so furious at this whole situation. I don't think he understands how easy it would be to fix this. All he needs to do is, god, see his kids."