'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Still Feels 'Burned and Betrayed' by Christine 2 Years After Their Split: 'He's Enraged'
Kody Brown is still angry about his respective splits from Christine and his other wives, according to a friend of the family.
The mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with the Brown family patriarch — announced her decision to end their marriage in November 2021. Although his frustration following the breakup is currently being explored in Season 18 of Sister Wives, the episodes were filmed somewhere between one and two years ago.
Janelle Brown was the second sister wife to leave Kody. She confirmed they were separated in a December 2022. Meri and Kody released a statement announcing their own split in January.
"Kody is enraged. He's broken and enraged," pal Kendra Pollard spilled to a news outlet. "He gave his whole life to those women. It doesn't matter how or when [their spiritual marriages] started. He gave his life to them, he raised those children with them, and now they're all turning against him and saying that none of it was real."
Kendra further noted that his feelings are "absolutely affecting" his marriage with Robyn, his only remaining wife, claiming that rather than living out a "dream relationship" they are "just surviving a failed polygamy relationship."
"It's impossible to live a joyful loving life when you've been hurt so badly by people you gave your whole life to," she continued. "If anyone thinks that Kody and Robyn are sitting back, relaxing and happy in their big house by themselves after a lifetime of family offerings, everyone's sadly mistaken."
When it comes to whether the father-of-18 would ever seek more wives and live plural marriage again, Kendra revealed it was hard to determine.
"On one hand, Kody doesn't believe that he's capable of serving that kind of a lifestyle again," she shared. "On the other hand, Robyn's always wanted that lifestyle. So, now it's a big question mark. Whether he's looking or not, it is a big question."
"Robyn wants Kody to find his joy again, however way that is, after losing his family," she continued. "Having a broken family is not a win for Kody at all, so he wants to find success in love again, but he might not be ready."
"Unfortunately, he has been so burned and betrayed by these women, so that would be the only thing holding him back," she told the outlet. "I mean, how do you ever move on from that when the three women you gave your life to literally burned you?"
Kendra spoke with The Sun about Kody's feelings regarding his breakups.