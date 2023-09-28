'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Still Feels 'Burned and Betrayed' by Christine 2 Years After Their Split: 'He's Enraged'

Kody Brown is still angry about his respective splits from Christine and his other wives, according to a friend of the family.

The mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with the Brown family patriarch — announced her decision to end their marriage in November 2021. Although his frustration following the breakup is currently being explored in Season 18 of Sister Wives, the episodes were filmed somewhere between one and two years ago.