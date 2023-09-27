'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Didn't Plot to Ruin Kody's Marriages, Friend Claims: 'She Is Not a Homewrecker'

"They're portraying Robyn as this selfish person who demanded all of Kody, but the truth of the matter is Kody had a very rigid schedule of being with his wives. It rarely changed," Kendra alleged, despite several seasons of the show heavily revolving around plots of the other wives feeling neglected and pushed aside for Robyn.

"And what became the demise of the relationships is when Kody would go on his set day with Meri or Christine... they would be so upset with him, and the minute he'd come home, the whole time he'd be there would be about fulfilling Christine's needs and her anger and her frustration, or fulfilling Meri's needs," she said. "And they would literally make him feel terrible the whole time he was there."