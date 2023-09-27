OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Didn't Plot to Ruin Kody's Marriages, Friend Claims: 'She Is Not a Homewrecker'

robyn pp
Source: TLC
By:

Sep. 27 2023, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

A close friend of Robyn Brown jumped to her defense as the 44-year-old faces backlash on social media following rumors she plotted to break up Kody's respective marriages with Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51.

Kendra Pollard, who made appearances in several earlier episodes of the hit TLC show, slammed that narrative as "a hundred percent false."

robynbron tlc
Source: TLC

Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010. They legally wed in 2014.

"I want to set the record straight on the fact that everybody is very heavily convinced that Kody actually planned to bring Robyn in to ruin his marriage, that this was kind of a premeditated plan on Kody and Robyn's part," she told a news outlet. "None of that is true."

"The way Robyn actually came into the family is a hundred percent through Meri," Kendra added. "It was an interaction and an introduction through Meri, so the whole idea was Meri's."

meribrown ig
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram

Kody's first wife, Meri, was the one to introduce the Brown family patriarch and Robyn.

She also pointed out that the Brown family patriarch wasn't initially interested in Robyn because she was a divorcee and had children from that relationship — an issue Kody eventually got over throughout their courtship prior to their 2010 wedding.

"It was not until they were engaged to be married that he started having outings with her in private. But then again, he also had film crews with them," Kendra explained. "So, Robyn is not a homewrecker and their marriage wasn't premeditated."

kodybrown
Source: mega

Kody is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn.

MORE ON:
Robyn Brown

"They're portraying Robyn as this selfish person who demanded all of Kody, but the truth of the matter is Kody had a very rigid schedule of being with his wives. It rarely changed," Kendra alleged, despite several seasons of the show heavily revolving around plots of the other wives feeling neglected and pushed aside for Robyn.

"And what became the demise of the relationships is when Kody would go on his set day with Meri or Christine... they would be so upset with him, and the minute he'd come home, the whole time he'd be there would be about fulfilling Christine's needs and her anger and her frustration, or fulfilling Meri's needs," she said. "And they would literally make him feel terrible the whole time he was there."

sister wives group
Source: mega

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine and Janelle Brown were all smiles at a 2012 photoshoot.

"So to sit here and blame Robyn when she's not even present in their homes, that she's the cause of the breakups is completely false," she continued, revealing the mother-of-five — who shares Solomon and Ariella with Kody, and has Dayton, Aurora and Breanna from another marriage — would "plead with them" to fix things.

"He would come home to her and be so upset about his problems with his other wives, and [Robyn and Kody] would spend their free time together focusing on fixing his broken relationships," she noted. "She did her best to try to work through his other marital problems when it wasn't even her job to do so."

Source: OK!

Kendra told The Sun Robyn was not a homewrecker.

