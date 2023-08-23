OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Confesses She Doesn't Even Know Who Kody Is Anymore: 'He's Getting Angrier and Angrier'

janelle kody pp
Source: @JANLLEBROWN117/INSTAGRAM; tlc
By:

Aug. 23 2023, Published 6:54 p.m. ET

Janelle Brown revealed the truth about the state of her strained relationship with Kody in a sneak peek for the Sunday, August 27, episode of Sister Wives.

While having a conversation with Christine, the mother-of-six — who shares Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabe, 21, and Savanah, 18, with the Brown family patriarch — admitted her marriage was in trouble.

janelle brown instagram
Source: @JANLLEBROWN117/INSTAGRAM

Janelle Brown confirmed late last year that she'd called it quits with Kody after 30 years of marriage.

"I think what's happened is when everybody moved out, I think it was kind of one of those things where we went, 'Oh, how do we do this, just the two of us?'" Janelle explained, referring to their shared adult children leaving the nest. "We're both sort of like, 'OK, do we keep working for this?'"

Janelle confessed that Kody's ongoing feud with two of their boys was also a significant roadblock in their relationship. As OK! previously reported, Gabriel and Garrison were left feeling frustrated, hurt and neglected by their father during the pandemic due to his strict COVID-19 rules.

sister wives fans think kody brown may marry new wives for money
Source: mega

Sources claim that Kody is determined to find a way to reconcile with Janelle after their split.

When Christine and Janelle refused to force their children to follow anything beyond the CDC guidelines, Kody opted to spend a majority of his time living at his fourth wife Robyn's home with their shared kids, causing Gabe and Garrison feel resentful against the couple.

"He seems so set about the kids respecting him and my kids are like, 'What?'" she told Christine.

janelaa tlc
Source: tlc

Janelle claimed she was happy post-separation in a 'Sister Wives: One on One' special that aired in December 2022.

"Now that's their new drum. It's the new excuse to keep everybody apart," Janelle continued in the clip. "Kody is so angry about this. He's getting angrier and angrier, and he's getting sharper and sharper, and he's getting more black and white with me."

"I'm not going to sit here and try to put together this relationship post-children leaving when there's not a whole lot in common," she added. "I don't even know who this guy is anymore, and I don't see that it's worth the work anymore."

Source: OK!

ET reported the sneak peek.

