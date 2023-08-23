'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Confesses She Doesn't Even Know Who Kody Is Anymore: 'He's Getting Angrier and Angrier'
Janelle Brown revealed the truth about the state of her strained relationship with Kody in a sneak peek for the Sunday, August 27, episode of Sister Wives.
While having a conversation with Christine, the mother-of-six — who shares Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabe, 21, and Savanah, 18, with the Brown family patriarch — admitted her marriage was in trouble.
"I think what's happened is when everybody moved out, I think it was kind of one of those things where we went, 'Oh, how do we do this, just the two of us?'" Janelle explained, referring to their shared adult children leaving the nest. "We're both sort of like, 'OK, do we keep working for this?'"
Janelle confessed that Kody's ongoing feud with two of their boys was also a significant roadblock in their relationship. As OK! previously reported, Gabriel and Garrison were left feeling frustrated, hurt and neglected by their father during the pandemic due to his strict COVID-19 rules.
When Christine and Janelle refused to force their children to follow anything beyond the CDC guidelines, Kody opted to spend a majority of his time living at his fourth wife Robyn's home with their shared kids, causing Gabe and Garrison feel resentful against the couple.
"He seems so set about the kids respecting him and my kids are like, 'What?'" she told Christine.
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Mocks Kody's Rant On Wives' 'Loyalty': 'Kiss The Ring Then We’ll Be Good'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Gushes Over Son Gabe Surprising Her With Gifts Amid Strained Kody Brown Marriage
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Admits She Isn't In 'Love' With Kody But Her 'Faith' Told Her To 'Stick It Out'
"Now that's their new drum. It's the new excuse to keep everybody apart," Janelle continued in the clip. "Kody is so angry about this. He's getting angrier and angrier, and he's getting sharper and sharper, and he's getting more black and white with me."
"I'm not going to sit here and try to put together this relationship post-children leaving when there's not a whole lot in common," she added. "I don't even know who this guy is anymore, and I don't see that it's worth the work anymore."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
ET reported the sneak peek.