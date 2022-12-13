'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gives Passionate Poetry Reading After Janelle & Kody's Separation News
Christine Brown has been getting sentimental. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday, December 12, to recite the poem Invictus by William Ernest Henley — just days after Janelle Brown and Kody Brown confirmed their separation.
"Thought a little bit of Invictus might be a great idea! #invictus #poetry #iamthecaptainofmysoul #youhaveapurpose," Christine, 50, wrote alongside the video where she passionately spoke the words, "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul."
'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN LEAVES KODY FOLLOWING NEARLY 30 YEARS OF MARRIAGE
The blonde beauty's social media update comes as her ex-husband and former sister wife have announced that they are officially separated after 30 years, a little more than a year after Christine announced she and Kody were calling it quits.
"Yes, we are separated," the patriarch, who is still legally married to Robyn Brown and spiritually married to Meri Brown, confirmed to host Sukanya Krishnan in a preview for the highly anticipated Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which will air Sunday, December 18. "Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me."
Janelle and Kody, who share children Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, were at odds all season over his second wife's support of Christine, whom he split from officially in November 2021.
STAR JANELLE BROWN CELEBRATES DAUGHTER SAVANAH'S 18TH BIRTHDAY IN LAS VEGAS AS SPLIT RUMORS SWIRL
"For Janelle, I think that she's frustrated, and she's so hurt. That man that she's married to, she realized, that he's totally different, and she's different too," Christine said in the preview for the tell-all sit down.
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-18 expressed how he always felt Janelle was choosing his third wife and the kids over him. "It’s been a bit of a civil war. The whole family in a way," he said.
Janelle was seen ultimately choosing her offspring, having felt that her children were not "welcome" to the holiday festivities," he said of his broken family during a recent episode.
"At the end of the day, I think I’d rather be with my kids. [And] you’re getting upset with me," Janelle expressed to Kody, Robyn and Meri during the same episode. "There’s a strong pull to just run away and do the easy thing."