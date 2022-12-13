'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gives Passionate Poetry Reading After Janelle & Kody's Separation News

"For Janelle, I think that she's frustrated, and she's so hurt. That man that she's married to, she realized, that he's totally different, and she's different too," Christine said in the preview for the tell-all sit down.

As OK! previously reported, the father-of-18 expressed how he always felt Janelle was choosing his third wife and the kids over him. "It’s been a bit of a civil war. The whole family in a way," he said.

Janelle was seen ultimately choosing her offspring, having felt that her children were not "welcome" to the holiday festivities," he said of his broken family during a recent episode.