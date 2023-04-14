'Sister Wives' Fans Joke Christine Brown's Whirlwind Engagement Is A 'Stab In The Kidney' To Estranged Ex Kody

Sister Wives fans called back to one of Kody Brown's most memorable quotes as they mocked the Brown family patriarch following the news of ex-wife Christine's engagement to boyfriend David Woolley.

In Season 17 of the popular TLC show, the 54-year-old famously yelled at Christine following her decision to end their relationship, calling her behavior a "knife in the kidneys" after all the "sacrifices" that he'd made to love her over their more than 25 years of marriage.