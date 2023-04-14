OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Fans Joke Christine Brown's Whirlwind Engagement Is A 'Stab In The Kidney' To Estranged Ex Kody

Apr. 14 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Sister Wives fans called back to one of Kody Brown's most memorable quotes as they mocked the Brown family patriarch following the news of ex-wife Christine's engagement to boyfriend David Woolley.

In Season 17 of the popular TLC show, the 54-year-old famously yelled at Christine following her decision to end their relationship, calling her behavior a "knife in the kidneys" after all the "sacrifices" that he'd made to love her over their more than 25 years of marriage.

Following Christine's happy announcement, fans took to Reddit to speculate on how the father-of-18 was feeling after hearing the news.

"What I would do to see Kody's bitter reaction! Stabbed in the kidney! He must be so mad!" one user joked, while another wrote, "The kidney knife be twisting this morn."

"There goes the other kidney! Sobyn [Robyn] better start selling precious moments to get Kody a replacement!" a third Sister Wives follower teased, and a fourth replied, "This has to be killing him and his kidneys."

Another person pointed out that the blow would hit Kody especially hard because David is a successful business owner with "more money" and "better business sense."

Kody Brown
Kody Brown

As OK! previously reported, Christine and David first confirmed their relationship this past Valentine's Day and have since regularly praised each other on social media, referring to each other as "soulmate" and "king" and "queen."

On Thursday, April 13, the former sister wife announced her engagement after less than a year of dating.

"We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! " the mom-of-six gushed via Instagram. "I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!"

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday," she shared in an interview published that same day. "I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

