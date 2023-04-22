'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reflects On Needing To Become An 'Improved Person' In Order To Achieve 'Big Dreams'
Sister Wives star Meri Brown is dishing out advice on what it takes to chase ambitions and smash life goals — but it isn't without hard work!
The 52-year-old business owner took to Instagram on Thursday night, April 20, to reflect on the need for personal growth before major changes can happen.
"Let me tell you a secret," she captioned a selfie of herself in a deep red, long-sleeve sweater. "The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have."
"If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different," she explained. "The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself."
"Don't give up on yourself," the TLC star continued, encouraging her fans. "Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals. You're worthy of achieving it!"
Followers flooded the comments section expressing their gratitude for the helpful advice.
"I’m at this crossroad right now. This was definitely a sign!" one user wrote, while another replied, "I needed to see this today, because I stumbled hard on achieving my dream and I feel unworthy and not capable at the moment. I am trying to overcome that."
Others had less kind comments, ignoring her words and instead calling out the reality television personality for using filters on her photos to smooth out natural wrinkles and brighten her skin.
"Why always a filter on you photos, this is not you, youre beautiful, dont do that," one person commented — a sentiment which was echoed by several followers.
However, another fan jumped to her defense, retorting: "Ignore all these haters. They never walked a day in your shoes. They have no idea of your story. Keep being you Meri!"
This positive social media update comes after the mother-of-one revealed she's often felt like she's been stuck on an "emotional whiplash rollercoaster" and has had to learn how to accept life's ups and downs.
"Put your hands in the air, grab onto that security bar, and just ride that emotional rollercoaster."," she said earlier this month. "And remember — this too shall pass. Whether it's good, bad, or indifferent, this too shall pass. Worthy up with me, my friends. We got this!"
