'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Considers Herself Single — But Not Divorced From Estranged Ex Kody
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is a single woman — but according to the television personality, she doesn't consider herself divorced from her estranged ex, Kody, for a very specific reason.
"Because we never were legally married, I can't really say I'm divorced," the 54-year-old explained to a news outlet in a recent interview. "I just say 'I'm no longer with' [him] when I explain it to outside people, I'm like, 'I'm no longer with my partner.'"
"I don't know," she added. "It's nebulous for me at this point. It depends on who I'm talking to really. I guess I just consider myself single, I don't consider myself divorced or separated or whatever. I just think I'm single."
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-six — who shares kids Logan, Madison, Garrison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch — initially met Kody through his first wife Meri's family and the spark was instant.
"It was like, when you see somebody that you haven't seen for a long time, there was all that emotional like, 'Oh, there you are,' you know, that feeling," Janelle said in a confessional. "I asked him. I said, 'Look, I think I'm supposed to be in your family.' ... There was no doubt in my mind that's who I was supposed to be married to."
The pair spiritually tied the knot in 1993.
However, after years of relationship struggles and intense issues between Kody and two of her sons, Janelle confirmed in a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One on One that she had decided to part ways with the father-of-18.
"I don't know who this guy is. Maybe this is who he always was, but I don't recognize this very mean person," she admitted in a recent episode of the popular TLC show. "I know what he yelled at me in the car the other day, 'Choose your loyalties or you won't have a husband.' I feel like he's just looking for ways to get rid of me. I don't know if this is fixable."
As for her feelings on plural marriage, the reality star admitted she still believed "it can be lived and there's a purpose for it," despite her own failed marriage.
"I do think I could live plural marriage again," she continued at the time, but noted there may be not an "opportunity" to find that sort of relationship. "I mean, it’s kind of a strange thing. You don’t really go around finding people who are living plural marriage."
