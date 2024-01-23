'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Considers Herself Single — But Not Divorced From Estranged Ex Kody

As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-six — who shares kids Logan, Madison, Garrison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch — initially met Kody through his first wife Meri's family and the spark was instant.

"It was like, when you see somebody that you haven't seen for a long time, there was all that emotional like, 'Oh, there you are,' you know, that feeling," Janelle said in a confessional. "I asked him. I said, 'Look, I think I'm supposed to be in your family.' ... There was no doubt in my mind that's who I was supposed to be married to."

The pair spiritually tied the knot in 1993.