Robyn Brown Wants Her Former Sister Wives' Blessings to Be Happy With Kody: 'It Feels Disrespectful'
Robyn Brown, 45, is having a hard time feeling that it's okay to be happy in her presently monogamous marriage to Kody, 54, after his respective splits from Christine, 51, Janelle, 54, and Meri, 52.
In a sneak peek for the upcoming Sunday, December 17, episode of Sister Wives, Robyn explained that she would need to get her former sister wives' blessings personally in order to feel comfortable.
"They want you to be happy with Kody. They all sat here and said, 'We want Robyn and Kody to be happy. They have a special relationship,'" host Sukanya Krishnan tells the mother-of-five. "Christine has shared that with me. Meri has shared that with me, and also Janelle has shared that with me."
"They haven't shared it with me off-camera," she replies. "I need an off-camera, to my face, because I don't know how. It feels like it's disrespectful to his kids. It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made."
"My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family," she continues, getting emotional. "It's not broken, and I don't know how to break it. I don't know how to be done with it."
Throughout the tell-all episodes, Christine has repeatedly referred to Kody and Robyn as "soulmates" and voiced her desire for them to move on with their lives together.
"They're equally matched and equally yoked," she told a news outlet earlier this year. "They deserve each other. Did that sound bad? Did that sound snarky?"
"They completely deserve each other, and I want them to have the best life possible," she added at the time. "They found each other and I know what it feels like to find your person. I know what I have with David and now I can understand what they have with each other. And I'm like, 'Oh yeah, please have a good life.'"
However, Robyn claimed Kody has been attempting to ruin their relationship since his tumultuous breakups.
"No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce. It’s been h---," she confessed in a recent interview. "There have been times he’s tried to self-sabotage and sabotage us. I’ve had to work hard not to let him."
ET reported the sneak peek, as well as Christine's comments about Robyn and Kody's future relationship.