Janelle Brown Unleashes on Kody in Explosive Season 18 Trailer: 'Shut Your F****** Mouth!'
Janelle and Kody Brown go head-to-head in a drama-packed new trailer for Sister Wives.
Although the embattled couple officially announced they called it quits in an episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special that aired late last year, fans will get to see exactly what led to the downfall of their near-30-year spiritual marriage in Season 18.
The latest trailer revealed a particularly tense moment in which Kody and Janelle can be seen yelling and hurling insults as they both attempt to speak over each other.
"Shut your f****ing mouth and let me talk to you for a minute," she snaps, causing Kody to retort, "no, no, no," as he gets up to leave the house.
"No, you stay and talk," Janelle argues, only to be ignored by the Brown family patriarch as he continues to walk towards the front door. "Okay, so we're done? F*** you."
This is only one of many explosive moments sure to come in the upcoming season of the hit TLC series. As OK! previously reported, the father-of-18 solemnly compared himself to Satan while navigating his complicated relationships with his now former wives, Christine, Meri and Janelle.
"I’m in this bad place with Janelle and Christine’s gone. [I] don’t even know what to do with Meri," he said in the teaser. "I worked so hard to do what was right, and when you lose that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Janelle Brown Gushes That Christine's New Relationship 'Gives Me All the Feels' Despite Rumors of Past Resentment Over Whirlwind Romance
- 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Janelle Brown Pay Off Shared $820K Coyote Pass Property 6 Months After Announcing Their Split
- 'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Were 'Talking Smack' About Estranged Ex Kody on Nashville Getaway: Source
This comes a year and a half after Christine publicly confirmed she was leaving Kody in a November 2021 Instagram update. Season 17 of the show explored the ups and downs of their tumultuous split, as well as showed the growing cracks in his relationship with Janelle.
In a late 2022 teaser for a Sister Wives special, it was finally revealed Janelle had also separated from the 54-year-old.
After months of rumors, Kody and Meri announced they'd decided to "terminate" their more than 30-year marriage in early 2023, leaving the former polygamist only married to his fourth wife, Robyn.
The Sun reported the bombshell clip of Janelle and Kody's fight.