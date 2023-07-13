Janelle Brown Gushes That Christine's New Relationship 'Gives Me All the Feels' Despite Rumors of Past Resentment Over Whirlwind Romance
Janelle Brown has officially given her seal of approval on Christine Brown's whirlwind romance with David Woolley.
Despite rumors that she was "disgusted" by the couple's constant PDA since going Instagram Official on Valentine's Day, Janelle proved she was a big fan of the soon-to-be husband and wife on Wednesday, July 12.
Janelle took to her Instagram Story to gush over the happy couple by reposting Christine's upload of herself with her new fiancé. In the initial post, Christine boasted about how happy she is to have found her Prince Charming.
"As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen. And adventuring with you has been the grandest time of my life," she wrote alongside the three-photo post of the duo looking loved-up.
The first of Kody Brown's wives to leave him added, "#cheerstomanymore #disneyheldhisheartsafeforme #myking #starwarsnerdalert #boldleygoingtogether."
Janelle wrote on her own upload of Christine's post, "This gives me all the feels," with a heart-eye emoji.
Fans of Sister Wives also expressed their joy for Christine, with many begging the couple to get their own reality show so they could get a better glimpse at their relationship.
"I hope they get their own show! We all wanna know/see updates. What a happy ending for Christine," wrote one, as another added: "Would love to see a show with all kodys ex wives and kids. To see how happy everyone is and what they are up to now!"
Janelle has slowly gotten on board of Christine and David's relationship after they sparked their romance shortly after the mother-of-six announced she was leaving Kody in November 2021. However, it's been a long time coming.
"Janelle is really disgusted with Christine," an insider spilled in April as Christine continued to flood social media with content of the couple. "She finds it repulsive."
"It's not appropriate for her at all," the source continued of Janelle's alleged thoughts on the situation, adding: "Janelle feels Christine abandoned the whole Sister Wives covenant."
Janelle and Christine have since seemingly come a long way, as the duo and David were seen hanging in May. Christine posted a fun-filled video of the trio, who was joined by Janelle and Kody's youngest daughter, Savanah, out for a ride on a RZR sidecar. Janelle also accompanied the engaged couple in Nashville last month.